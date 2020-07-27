Log in
3W Networks partners with Anyline to provide highly-efficient automated text recognition software

07/27/2020 | 01:11am EDT

Partnership will help drive digitization forward in many industries through the integration of optical character recognition (OCR) technology

3W Networks, the premier Telecom and Security Systems Integrator, has formally announced a partnership with the Austrian tech company Anyline to provide innovative mobile scanning technology in the MENA region.

The partnership will enable businesses to instantly scan and digitize information, such as utility meters, IDs, vehicle license plates and more with a standard smartphone, tablet or rugged device.

3W Networks CEO Walid Gamali said:

"By integrating the state-of-the-art scanning technology and innovative features of Anyline, 3W Networks will provide unparalleled telecommunications solutions to our clients across multiple industries. Removing manual data entry and switching to highly accurate data capture will enable businesses to unlock efficiencies throughout their processes."

As part of the agreement, 3W Networks will offer clients the ability to scan over a dozen data points, including: analog and digital utility meters (electricity, water, gas, heat), ID cards; driver’s licenses, passports; vehicle license plates; vehicle identification numbers (VIN), tire identification numbers (TIN); container numbers and serial numbers. Anyline will also soon launch gauge meter scanning for use in the oil and gas industry.

Anyline CEO Lukas Kinigadner said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with 3W Networks to drive forward digital transformation in the MENA region. This partnership will enable businesses to save money and resources by improving their efficiency and data quality.”

ENDS

Editor’s Notes

About 3W Networks

3W Networks is the largest Telecoms and Security Systems Integrator operating in the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions. The focus of 3W Networks is to provide Integrated Communication Solutions to Oil & Gas, Power and Water, Telecom Operators, Transport, and Commercial sectors. The company offers its clients a comprehensive range of complete turnkey and fully integrated solutions to suit any application involving Telecommunication and Networking, ELV, Cybersecurity, and Cloud & IoT.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as the market leader in mobile text recognition. Using the newest and most innovative artificial intelligence approaches, Anyline enables any mobile device to process written characters in real time, even when offline. It’s not only more accurate than manual data entry, but also works 20 times faster.


© Business Wire 2020
