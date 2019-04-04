3iQ Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Management of First Block Capital's FBC Bitcoin Trust and Distributed Ledger Technology Adopters ETF

3iQ Corp. (3iQ), a Canadian investment fund manager focused on
disruptive technologies and the cryptoasset space, announced today that
it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the rights to manage
First Block Capital (FBC)’s funds, which includes the FBC Bitcoin
Trust (NEO: FBCBT) and FBC Distributed Ledger Technology Adopters ETF
(NEO: FBCN). The FBC Bitcoin Trust offers Canadians a tax-efficient
exposure to the cryptocurrency. The transaction will not affect the
ability for Accredited Investors to purchase the FBC Bitcoin Trust on
NEO Connect or its eligibility for RRSP and TFSA accounts.
According to 3iQ, “The assignment of First Block’s management rights to
3iQ is subject to a review by the independent review committee for the
First Block Capital Inc. (FBC) ETF as well as regulatory and unitholder
approval. 3iQ Corp. is expected to become the trustee and manager of the
FBC ETF. This will result in a change of the fund manager. FBC will
provide unitholders with further specific details of this transaction,
including the record date and timing for the unitholder meeting to
approve the change of trustee and manager of the FBC ETF at a later
date.”
Separately to the LOI, First Block Capital will be making a strategic
investment in 3iQ to aid in its mission to create innovative investment
products of institutional quality.
“We have worked actively with First Block over the years to expand the
digital asset infrastructure in Canada” said Fred Pye, President & CEO
of 3iQ. “Teaming up to divide responsibilities of asset management and
capital investing in the industry was a natural venture for both of our
teams.”
“We look forward to managing these additional investment funds,” said
Howard Atkinson, Chairman of 3iQ. “Our relationship with Raymond Chabot
Grant Thornton (RCGT) has helped us to accomplish a full fund audit in
this space and we expect to be able to continue to work with RCGT and
Catallaxy to audit digital asset funds in compliance with applicable
auditing standards.”
“As entrepreneurs, we at First Block are driven by pioneering in the
blockchain space and we are proud of our accomplishment of being first
to market with these products,” said Sean Clark, CEO of First Block
Capital. “Our investment in 3iQ speaks to the level of confidence we
have in their ability to run institutional grade investment products,
allowing us to maintain our focus on making innovative investments which
continue to push the blockchain ecosystem forward.”
About 3iQ Corp.
3iQ is a Canadian investment fund manager focused on providing
innovative investment products of institutional quality. 3iQ currently
manages the 3iQ Global Cryptoasset Fund, a private investment fund which
holds bitcoin, ether and litecoin and is eligible for investment by
accredited investors in Canada or in reliance on other exemptions from
the prospectus requirement. Founded in 2012, 3iQ is currently focused on
disruptive technologies and the cryptoasset space. Please visit www.3iQ.ca
to learn more or contact Frederick T. Pye (fpye@3iQ.ca)
or Howard Atkinson (Hatkinson@3iQ.ca)
to schedule a call.
About First Block Capital Inc.
First Block Capital Inc. is Canada’s first dedicated cryptocurrency and
blockchain investment company investing its own and investors’ capital
exclusively in cryptocurrency and blockchain opportunities to provide
exposure to the emerging digital currency asset class based on
blockchain technology. First Block was founded by technology
entrepreneurs with a pedigree in blockchain investments. For more
information, visit www.firstblock.capital.
