Alongside its Q2 2026 earnings call, industrial conglomerate 3M is raising its FY 2026 adjusted EPS target range to between $8.80 and $8.95, from $8.50 to $8.70 previously.

The Minnesota-based group also expects its adjusted operating margin to increase by 70 to 80 basis points, with adjusted revenue growth now expected at over 4.5%, reflecting adjusted organic revenue growth of above 3.5%.



The owner of Post-it, Scotch, Nexcare and Scotch-Brite, amongst other brands, added that it is targeting adjusted operating cash flow of between $5.8bn and $6bn in 2026, contributing to adjusted free cash flow conversion of over 100%.



3M posted Q2 adjusted EPS up 11% to $2.40, with its adjusted operating margin improving by 40bp to 24.9%, on adjusted revenue of $6.5bn, up 5.5%, including 5.4% organic growth.



"We delivered a strong second quarter, exceeding expectations and reflecting progress on our strategic priorities and building a higher-performing company," CEO William Brown said, raising the company's annual targets accordingly.