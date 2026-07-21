The Minnesota-based group also expects its adjusted operating margin to increase by 70 to 80 basis points, with adjusted revenue growth now expected at over 4.5%, reflecting adjusted organic revenue growth of above 3.5%.
The owner of Post-it, Scotch, Nexcare and Scotch-Brite, amongst other brands, added that it is targeting adjusted operating cash flow of between $5.8bn and $6bn in 2026, contributing to adjusted free cash flow conversion of over 100%.
3M posted Q2 adjusted EPS up 11% to $2.40, with its adjusted operating margin improving by 40bp to 24.9%, on adjusted revenue of $6.5bn, up 5.5%, including 5.4% organic growth.
"We delivered a strong second quarter, exceeding expectations and reflecting progress on our strategic priorities and building a higher-performing company," CEO William Brown said, raising the company's annual targets accordingly.
3M Company is an industrial group organized around four product families:
- industrial products, safety and graphics materials (45.6% of net sales): abrasive products, adhesives, cleaners, air and liquid filtration systems, anti-slip coating products, fire protection systems, road signage products, etc. The group also provides display equipment and graphics systems;
- electronics and energy products (33.2%): interconnection products, connectors, optical components, etc.;
- consumer goods (19.7%): adhesive tape, self-adhesive papers, filters, projectors, screen supports, etc.;
- other (1.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (54.4%), Asia/Pacific (28.4%), and Europe/Middle East/Africa (17.2%).
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