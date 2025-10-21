On Tuesday, 3M reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its annual margin and earnings forecasts.



The American industrial group, which owns brands such as Post-it, Scotch, and Scotch-Brite, now expects 2025 adjusted EPS of between $7.95 and $8.05, up from a previous range of $7.75 to $8.



The Saint Paul, Minnesota-based group also said it expects adjusted revenue growth of more than 2.5%, including organic growth of at least 2%, with operating margin improving by 1.8-to-2 percentage points.



Q3 revenue increased by 4.1% to $6.3bn, including adjusted organic growth of 3.2%.



Adjusted net income rose 10% to $2.19 per share, compared with $1.98 a year earlier.



By comparison, analysts had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.07 on revenue of $6.25bn.



The operating margin improved by 1.7 points to 24.7%, compared with 23% a year earlier.



I am very pleased with the commitment shown by our teams to revitalize organic revenue growth and improve operational performance, which has resulted in another strong quarter, management said.



The excellence of the business model has helped accelerate organic sales growth, increase margins, grow double-digit EPS, and generate robust free cash flow, it added.



Following the release, the stock rose 2.5% in pre-market trading on Wall Street.