Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3rd World Intelligence Congress (WIC 2019) Stresses AI's Role In Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 12:50am EDT

The 3rd World Intelligence Congress (WIC 2019), a forum for exchange and cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, emphasized the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the economic and social growth of nations at this year's event, held May 16-19 in Tianjin, China. WIC 2019 welcomed more than 1,450 delegates from 40 countries and regions, as well as 245 organizations, including 38 of the world's top 500 companies.

President Xi Jinping, in his letter to the WIC, noted that artificial intelligence (AI) had a significant impact on economic development, social progress and global governance. "China attaches high importance to innovative development, taking AI as a driving force for scientific and technological development, industrial optimization and increased productivity, while striving to achieve high-quality development."

Presenting Xi's letter at the WIC 2019 opening ceremony, Li Hongzhong, Party Secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Committee, said that Tianjin would embrace a new era of intelligence, create a new intelligence-based economy, step up AI cooperation with other countries and speed up the building of an "intelligent Tianjin".

Yao Laiying, deputy mayor of Tianjin, said at WIC 2019 closing that 126 agreements had been signed between Tianjin and many well-known universities and companies in China, including Renmin University and Zhejiang University as well as Tencent, Alibaba, Huawei and others, with an estimated investment value of over RMB108 billion (US$15.6 billion).

Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said China was drafting regulations and standards for regulating AI and would publish them soon. "In particular, we need to strengthen international cooperation in AI governance, including laws and regulations, ethical norms and international rules," Wang said.

The State Council issued a plan in 2017 that set benchmarks for China's AI sector, with the value of core AI industries predicted to exceed RMB1 trillion (US$145 billion) by 2030, placing the country as the global leader in AI innovation.

WIC is organized by the Tianjin Municipal Government, National Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Development and Reform Commission. Strategic partners include Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Huawei, Lenovo, Haier, Hualu, Hikvision, Sugon, Tsinghua Unigroup, 91techgroup, ICONIQ, ABB and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

For further information on the World Intelligence Congress, please visit http://info.wicongress.org/en, or email wic@wicongress.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21aORIFLAME : Cash offer for Oriflame from the af Jochnick family
AQ
02:20aBritish Steel risks collapse with 25,000 jobs at stake
RE
02:19aPANTHEON INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Performance Update
PU
02:19aROYAL MAIL : Changes in External Reporting
PU
02:19aROYAL MAIL : Directorate Change
PU
02:19aDRAPER ESPRIT : Portfolio Company Updates
PU
02:19aPETS AT HOME : Full Year Results
PU
02:19aDOTDIGITAL : Comapi CPaaS technology integration complete
PU
02:19aROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2018-19
PU
02:19aCLOSE BROTHERS : Scheduled Trading Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : CHINA NOT SIGNING DEALS TO BUY U.S. CRUDE OIL: Enterprise CEO
3SEMPRA ENERGY : SEMPRA ENERGY : Saudi Arabia Strikes Deal to Buy U.S. Natural Gas
4Trump tells Congress to ratify trade deal before dealing with infrastructure
5SALR ASA : SALR : SalMar - Results for the first quarter 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About