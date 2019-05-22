3rd World Intelligence Congress (WIC 2019) Stresses AI's Role In Growth

The 3rd World Intelligence Congress (WIC 2019), a forum for exchange and
cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, emphasized the role
of artificial intelligence (AI) in the economic and social growth of
nations at this year's event, held May 16-19 in Tianjin, China. WIC 2019
welcomed more than 1,450 delegates from 40 countries and regions, as
well as 245 organizations, including 38 of the world's top 500 companies.
President Xi Jinping, in his letter to the WIC, noted that artificial
intelligence (AI) had a significant impact on economic development,
social progress and global governance. "China attaches high importance
to innovative development, taking AI as a driving force for scientific
and technological development, industrial optimization and increased
productivity, while striving to achieve high-quality development."
Presenting Xi's letter at the WIC 2019 opening ceremony, Li Hongzhong,
Party Secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Committee, said that Tianjin
would embrace a new era of intelligence, create a new intelligence-based
economy, step up AI cooperation with other countries and speed up the
building of an "intelligent Tianjin".
Yao Laiying, deputy mayor of Tianjin, said at WIC 2019 closing that 126
agreements had been signed between Tianjin and many well-known
universities and companies in China, including Renmin University and
Zhejiang University as well as Tencent, Alibaba, Huawei and others, with
an estimated investment value of over RMB108 billion (US$15.6 billion).
Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said China was drafting
regulations and standards for regulating AI and would publish them soon.
"In particular, we need to strengthen international cooperation in AI
governance, including laws and regulations, ethical norms and
international rules," Wang said.
The State Council issued a plan in 2017 that set benchmarks for China's
AI sector, with the value of core AI industries predicted to exceed RMB1
trillion (US$145 billion) by 2030, placing the country as the global
leader in AI innovation.
WIC is organized by the Tianjin Municipal Government, National Ministry
of Science and Technology and the National Development and Reform
Commission. Strategic partners include Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Huawei,
Lenovo, Haier, Hualu, Hikvision, Sugon, Tsinghua Unigroup, 91techgroup,
ICONIQ, ABB and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
