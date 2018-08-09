$4 Billion Stock Images and Videos Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Stock Images and Videos Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Stock Images and Videos Market Size are Expected to Generate Revenues of Over $4 Billion by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of Over 5% 2017-2023

This market research report on global stock images and videos market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by image source (macrostock and microstock), by the application (commercial and editorial), by product (still image and footage), by license model (RM and RF).

The exponential use of imagery for various enclaves in traditional marketing and on mainstream channels is propelling the growth of the global stock images and videos market. The visual content industry is supported by the dynamism and changing demands, stubbornly applying the same style of functioning, and imagery to evolve the marketing landscape. The growing trend of visual-centric marketing and content delivery is paving the evolution of the global market. The advent of digital cameras is driving the stock photography craze among amateurs looking to make quick cash in the market. The demand for stock photos, high-resolution images, and iStock photos is augmenting the development of the market. The growing popularity of RF licenses and subscription services will boost the demand in the global market.

The use of visual plays to engage consumers in commerce and communication will drive the growth of the market over the next few years. Smartphones are considered as one of the prominent tools of modern photography in this digital media age in the market. Top companies such as Scoopshot and EyeEm are driving a trend for on-demand, crowd-sourced images that allows the photographers to deliver for assignments and earn from these images that are licensed. Furthermore, vendors are offering personalized content by the recording of purchase history, analyzing data of users, and using smart technology to display the visual content as per their requirements in the market. Such initiatives will drive the transformation of the global stock images and videos market.

The rise in direct-to-consumer creator through social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Medium will help marketers to reach a maximum number of consumers in the global market. Internet accessibility across emerging countries of China and India will help vendors expand to a new region in the market.

