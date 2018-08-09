$4 Billion Stock Images and Videos Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Stock
Images and Videos Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Stock Images and Videos Market Size are Expected to Generate
Revenues of Over $4 Billion by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of Over 5%
2017-2023
This market research report on global stock images and videos market
offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry
trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also
includes insights on segmentation by image source (macrostock and
microstock), by the application (commercial and editorial), by product
(still image and footage), by license model (RM and RF).
The exponential use of imagery for various enclaves in traditional
marketing and on mainstream channels is propelling the growth of the
global stock images and videos market. The visual content industry is
supported by the dynamism and changing demands, stubbornly applying the
same style of functioning, and imagery to evolve the marketing
landscape. The growing trend of visual-centric marketing and content
delivery is paving the evolution of the global market. The advent of
digital cameras is driving the stock photography craze among amateurs
looking to make quick cash in the market. The demand for stock photos,
high-resolution images, and iStock photos is augmenting the development
of the market. The growing popularity of RF licenses and subscription
services will boost the demand in the global market.
The use of visual plays to engage consumers in commerce and
communication will drive the growth of the market over the next few
years. Smartphones are considered as one of the prominent tools of
modern photography in this digital media age in the market. Top
companies such as Scoopshot and EyeEm are driving a trend for on-demand,
crowd-sourced images that allows the photographers to deliver for
assignments and earn from these images that are licensed. Furthermore,
vendors are offering personalized content by the recording of purchase
history, analyzing data of users, and using smart technology to display
the visual content as per their requirements in the market. Such
initiatives will drive the transformation of the global stock images and
videos market.
The rise in direct-to-consumer creator through social media channels
such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Medium will help marketers to
reach a maximum number of consumers in the global market. Internet
accessibility across emerging countries of China and India will help
vendors expand to a new region in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
5 Report Assumptions and Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Dynamics
9 Global Stock Images and Videos Market
10 Market by Image Sources
11 Market by Application
12 Market by Product Type
13 Market by License Model
14 Global Stock Images and Videos Market by Geography
15 North America: Stock Images and Videos Market
16 Europe: Stock Images and Videos Market
17 APAC: Stock Images and Videos Market
18 ROW: Stock Images and Videos Market
19 Competitive Landscape
20 Market Vendor Analysis
21 Key Company Profiles
-
Getty Images
-
Visual China Group
-
Shutterstock
-
Adobe
22 Other Prominent Vendors
-
123rf
-
Alamy
-
AP Images
-
Can Stock Photo
-
Coinaphoto
-
Death to Stock
-
DepositPhotos
-
Dissolve
-
Dreamstime
-
Fotosearch
-
Masterfile
-
Photofolio
-
Pixta
-
Pond5
-
Reuters Images
-
Stocksy
-
Superstock
-
Videoblocks
-
Imagesbazaar
-
Videvo
-
Pexels
-
NHK Video Bank
