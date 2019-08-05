Log in
4-DAY RMED INVESTOR DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Reminds Ra Medical (RMED) Investors of August 9, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

08/05/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) of the August 9, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Derr v. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. et al., 3:19-cv-01079, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RMED securities between September 23, 2018 and June 10, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 9, 2019.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/rmed

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

RMED@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Ra Medical’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) materials misrepresented and concealed sales personnel issues and problems in the Company’s manufacturing process for catheters.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Defendants misled investors about production and sales-execution issues,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ra Medical Systems should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email RMED@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
