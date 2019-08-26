4 Steps to Take Now to Achieve a Beautiful Lawn Next Year

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Aug 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- As the summer winds down and we move into fall, homeowners' yards are going to need some special attention before the cold weather hits. To help grass thrive all winter and emerge healthy and vibrant in spring, there are a few actions homeowners need to take this fall. The Lawn Care Experts at Giroud explain 4 Steps for Fall to have a beautiful lawn next year. These include aeration, seeding, fertilization and testing the soil pH.



Beautiful Lawns Begin in the Fall



If homeowners want a great yard next spring, the lawn needs to be prepared for the long winter ahead. In order for grass to emerge from dormancy next season with vigor, it needs vitamins, nutrients, great soil and room to breathe!



Here are the 4 steps homeowners can take now to achieve a beautiful lawn next spring:

1) Aeration: Every lawn benefits from aeration. It breaks up dense thatch and fractures compacted soil. By opening access to air, water and nutrients, the lawn is able to breath and grow. It promotes deeper grass root growth, makes turf more tolerant of heat and drought, and provides an excellent base for seeding. According to Mike McGrath, organic gardening expert and host of the popular WHYY radio show, You Bet Your Garden: "Occasional aeration is an absolutely essential element of any lawn care plan: chemical, organic, or anything in between."



2) Seeding: Bare, thin and shaded areas need seeding. Also, lawns with disease or drought issues can be improved by over-seeding with newer, more disease and drought resistant grass varieties. Seeding in the Fall promotes strong root growth, better seed germination and less competition from weeds and crabgrass.



3) Soil pH Test: Balanced soil pH is essential to a healthy lawn. A simple pH test will show if the lawn is out of balance. Most lawns in the Philadelphia region are too acidic. Adding lime will reduce acidity and enable the grass to better absorb nutrients.



A pH Test is a simple process! Rob Nagy, ISA Certified Giroud Arborist, explains in the YouTube video how to measure pH in the soil and what to do if it's not balanced. Lawn Care experts should measure pH at least once a year. If it's out of line, Fall is a great time to fix it.



4) Fertilization: Lawns should be fertilized with a fall formula that establishes strong root systems. According to The Spruce, "Fall is the time when cool season grasses recover from summer stresses such as drought, heat, and disease. If the lawn has been properly fertilized in the late summer and fall, turf grass can begin to store carbohydrate reserves in the stems, rhizomes, and stolons. These carbohydrate reserves help grass resist winter injury and disease, and serve as a source of energy for root and shoot growth the following spring. A late fall fertilization will also provide better winter color, enhanced spring green up and increased rooting."



Why is Fall the Best Time to Fix Lawn Problems?



While figuring out the best actions to take will depend on the condition of the lawn, now through late fall, depending on the weather, is the best time to fix lawn problems. Moderate daytime temperatures and cooler nights in the Fall give homeowners the best chance for success and a beautiful lawn next spring! The soil and grass will respond more favorably to these lawn fixes in the fall weather!



About Giroud Tree and Lawn



Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health.



The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. Giroud has also been awarded the Angie's List Super Service Award(r) every year since 2005. The "Giroud Treework for Charity" program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites and other non-profit organizations located in the Company's service area.



For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.



News Source: Giroud Tree and Lawn

Related link: http://www.giroudtree.com

