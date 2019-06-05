45+ World-Class Universities Launch The U7 Alliance

This unique international alliance of university presidents will hold
its first global summit in Paris on 9-10 July 2019, under the high
patronage of the President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron.
This inaugural 2019 summit will tackle 5 major global challenges: the
key role of universities in a global world, climate change and cleaner
energy, inequality and polarized societies, technological
transformations, and community engagement and impact.
The U7 Alliance is an international alliance of university presidents
who will engage both in discussion and in concrete action by making
commitments that universities may take to address the most pressing
global challenges in a multilateral context. It is the very first
alliance of university presidents aimed at structuring and advancing
their role as global actors across the multilateral agenda.
In the context of this alliance, university presidents will take stock
of their unique civic and social responsibility as global actors, and
pledge to take concrete action within their institutions for a local,
regional and global impact. The founding members of the U7 Alliance have
agreed to meet yearly for an annual summit to discuss a common agenda
and establish a space for universities’ action in today’s global
landscape.
As France holds the French presidency of the G7 in 2019 and seeks to
promote the role of universities in the multilateral agenda, the first
U7 Alliance summit will be held in France on July 9-10 2019, under the
high patronage of Emmanuel Macron, just prior to the final meeting of
the sous-sherpas taking place on July 11-12 in Paris. For this 2019
inaugural summit, universities from G7 countries will attend and special
invitations have been extended to institutions in 14 countries worldwide
(Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa,
Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Argentina). These 45+
universities represent over 2 million students in the world.
The summit will conclude with a series of concrete commitments, as
discussed during the summit and voted by the university presidents, that
will be presented to President Macron, in view of the broader G7
discussions to be undertaken in Biarritz.
