45+ World-Class Universities Launch The U7 Alliance

06/05/2019 | 11:02am EDT

This unique international alliance of university presidents will hold its first global summit in Paris on 9-10 July 2019, under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron.

This inaugural 2019 summit will tackle 5 major global challenges: the key role of universities in a global world, climate change and cleaner energy, inequality and polarized societies, technological transformations, and community engagement and impact.

The U7 Alliance is an international alliance of university presidents who will engage both in discussion and in concrete action by making commitments that universities may take to address the most pressing global challenges in a multilateral context. It is the very first alliance of university presidents aimed at structuring and advancing their role as global actors across the multilateral agenda.

In the context of this alliance, university presidents will take stock of their unique civic and social responsibility as global actors, and pledge to take concrete action within their institutions for a local, regional and global impact. The founding members of the U7 Alliance have agreed to meet yearly for an annual summit to discuss a common agenda and establish a space for universities’ action in today’s global landscape.

As France holds the French presidency of the G7 in 2019 and seeks to promote the role of universities in the multilateral agenda, the first U7 Alliance summit will be held in France on July 9-10 2019, under the high patronage of Emmanuel Macron, just prior to the final meeting of the sous-sherpas taking place on July 11-12 in Paris. For this 2019 inaugural summit, universities from G7 countries will attend and special invitations have been extended to institutions in 14 countries worldwide (Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Argentina). These 45+ universities represent over 2 million students in the world.

The summit will conclude with a series of concrete commitments, as discussed during the summit and voted by the university presidents, that will be presented to President Macron, in view of the broader G7 discussions to be undertaken in Biarritz.

To view the list of the members of the U7 Alliance, please click here


© Business Wire 2019
