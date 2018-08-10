$48.8 Bn Telemedicine Market 2018 by Type, Service, Specialty & Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Telemedicine Market by Type, by Service, by Specialty, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global telemedicine market is projected to attain a size of $48.8 billion by 2023

This significant growth in the market is characterized by rising healthcare cost, increasing government funding and grants for telemedicine, increasing number of smart phone users and the surge in the prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases.

Insights into market segments

Based on type, the telemedicine market has been categorized into tele-hospital and clinic, and tele-home. Of these two, tele-home is expected to be a faster growing category during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 17.1%. This is attributed to the increasing use of tele-home monitoring tools, which help in monitoring the chronic conditions of a patient from home.

On the basis of service, the telemedicine market has been categorized into tele-consulting, tele-monitoring, tele-education, tele-training, and others. Of these, the tele-consulting category accounted for the largest share in this market, with 42.8% contribution in 2017. This can be ascribed to the increasing number of smart phone users and the number of benefits available with tele-consulting services, such as reduced hospital stays, and decreased healthcare expenditure and travel cost.

In terms of specialty, the telemedicine market has been categorized into dermatology, gynecology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, and others. During the forecast period, the neurology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.0% due to the rapid improvement in neurological care.

Telemedicine is used is used in conditions, such as neuropathy, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. It provides effective management services in medical emergencies such as stroke, seizure, sudden paralysis, and movement disorders. It also helps in initial routine and urgent neurological evaluation and lifestyle counseling.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 8. Apac Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 9. Row Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

Intouch Technologies Inc.

Obs Medical Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

Care Innovations Llc

Cerner Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Amd Global Telemedicine Inc.

Biotelemetry Inc.

Polycom Inc.

Globalmedia Group Llc



