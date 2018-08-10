$48.8 Bn Telemedicine Market 2018 by Type, Service, Specialty & Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Telemedicine
Market by Type, by Service, by Specialty, by Geography - Global Market
Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global telemedicine market is projected to attain a size of $48.8
billion by 2023
This significant growth in the market is characterized by rising
healthcare cost, increasing government funding and grants for
telemedicine, increasing number of smart phone users and the surge in
the prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases.
Insights into market segments
Based on type, the telemedicine market has been categorized into
tele-hospital and clinic, and tele-home. Of these two, tele-home is
expected to be a faster growing category during the forecast period,
with a CAGR of 17.1%. This is attributed to the increasing use of
tele-home monitoring tools, which help in monitoring the chronic
conditions of a patient from home.
On the basis of service, the telemedicine market has been categorized
into tele-consulting, tele-monitoring, tele-education, tele-training,
and others. Of these, the tele-consulting category accounted for the
largest share in this market, with 42.8% contribution in 2017. This can
be ascribed to the increasing number of smart phone users and the number
of benefits available with tele-consulting services, such as reduced
hospital stays, and decreased healthcare expenditure and travel cost.
In terms of specialty, the telemedicine market has been categorized into
dermatology, gynecology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, and others.
During the forecast period, the neurology market is expected to witness
a CAGR of 17.0% due to the rapid improvement in neurological care.
Telemedicine is used is used in conditions, such as neuropathy,
epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. It provides
effective management services in medical emergencies such as stroke,
seizure, sudden paralysis, and movement disorders. It also helps in
initial routine and urgent neurological evaluation and lifestyle
counseling.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 8. Apac Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 9. Row Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
-
Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.
-
Intouch Technologies Inc.
-
Obs Medical Ltd.
-
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Care Innovations Llc
-
Cerner Corporation
-
Medtronic Plc
-
Cisco Systems Inc.
-
Mckesson Corporation
-
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
-
Amd Global Telemedicine Inc.
-
Biotelemetry Inc.
-
Polycom Inc.
-
Globalmedia Group Llc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/spnqsz/48_8_bn?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005104/en/