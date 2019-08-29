Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

4C Recognized as a Leader in Independent Analyst Report on Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 10:30am EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4C, a global data science and marketing technology company, today announced that Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, has ranked 4C as a Leader in its report "The Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms, Q3 2019," published today.

For the evaluation, the 13 most significant providers in the category were assessed by Forrester across 10 criteria including Plan/Schedule Building, Buying (Traditional Linear, Set Top Box, OTT/CTV, and Online Video), Audience Discovery and Building, Measurement, Company Vision, Product Vision, and Product Roadmap. In the report, Forrester states that 4C “leads the pack with extensive linear and OTT/CTV inventory” and “is the best fit for companies that need a pure self-service tool.” Pluses identified by Forrester include “a strong identity graph, sophisticated data science, and additional TV data from Inscape, Nielsen, and others.”

Brand marketers, both in-house and through agencies, can use the Scope by 4C™ platform to build plans, manage audiences, execute buys, and measure video across the closed ecosystems of TV, OTT, and digital media. Summarizing the customer references for 4C, Forrester notes, “The product team rolls out product enhancements quickly while the customer service team gets high marks for responsiveness.” Additionally, a 4C client is quoted in the report said, “They have built what I consider best-in-class self-serve technology.” 

"We are pleased to be named a leader by Forrester in its evaluation," said Aaron Goldman, Chief Marketing Officer at 4C. ​"4C has been laser-focused on helping marketers market the way consumers consume – seamlessly across channels – with video front and center. We believe earning this designation is a testament to the vision and capabilities 4C has brought to market for cross-channel video advertising.” 

To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms, Q3 2019, please visit 4Cinsights.com/ForresterWave. To learn more about the Scope by 4C platform, please visit www.4Cinsights.com/Scope

About 4C Insights
4C is a global data science and marketing technology company that delivers self-service software for brands to execute video-centric marketing and optimize business outcomes. Leading brands, global agencies, and media owners trust the Scope by 4C™ platform to identify their most valuable consumers and reach them across channels and devices. With nearly $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through Scope, 4C enables self-service activation on linear television and social media, over-the-top content, and digital commerce. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 16 worldwide locations throughout the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Ben Billingsley for 4C 
Broadsheet Communications
ben@broadsheetcomms.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aDAKTRONICS : and Samford University Partner to Bring Audiovisual System to Seibert Stadium
PU
10:41aFORD MOTOR : Entrepreneurs Going Mobile Instead of Brick and Mortar, Driving Boom in America's Van Business
PU
10:41aPFG : PIONEER FOOD GROUP LIMITED - Distribution Of Combined Circular And Notice Of General Meeting
PU
10:41aXINHUA WINSHARE PUBLSHNG&MED : Announcement on the principal operating statistics for the first six months ended 2019
PU
10:41aSANTACRUZ SILVER MINING : Updates Panuco Deposit, Veta Grande Project Resource Estimate to 19.5 Million AgEq Ounces Inferred
PU
10:41aSAMCO GOLD : releases its Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019
AQ
10:41a Sobha Realty Announces Impressive Sales Value of AED1 Billion
BU
10:37aTD Bank profit rises on U.S. retail, wholesale banking growth
RE
10:36aMA'ADEN SAUDI ARABIAN MINING SJSC : completes acquisition of Meridian Group
PU
10:36aDONGFENG MOTOR : Announcement - continuing connected transaction
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group