4Front Credit Union Launches Plinqit Savings App

04/14/2020 | 09:11am EDT

4Front Credit Union announced today that it will offer Plinqit, the only savings app that pays users for learning about personal finances, helping members save money and creating higher engagement for financial institutions.

4Front was seeking a solution to encourage members to practice practical saving habits with an incentive and progressive friction. The credit union initially considered creating the tool internally but decided that working with a strategic partner created a more effective and quicker path to a compelling product. Sharing a vision for empowering members through technology, 4Front Credit Union tapped HT Mobile Apps (HTMA) to implement Plinqit.

Plinqit is the only platform of its kind that pays users for engaging with content through its patent-pending Build Skills™. Users can grow their knowledge of finances by simply watching a video or reading an article from the Plinqit library, then taking a short quiz and receiving a reward for learning more about financial wellness.

A Michigan Credit Union Foundation (MCUF) grant is helping 4Front offer Plinqit. MCUF supports solutions like Plinqit as ways to make long-term impacts on the financial futures of Michiganders. Financial preparedness is especially important now as families seek to weather current challenges and thrive financially moving forward.

“At 4Front Credit Union, we consistently seek ways to pair convenience with impact through technology and process improvements. We wanted to find a tool that would help our members create better financial habits by saving – that’s why we selected Plinqit,” said Zach Eychaner, SVP Strategic Innovation of 4Front Credit Union. “We view Plinqit as an engaging, easy-to-use platform. The app employs the right amount of friction to encourage savings without creating barriers for those encountering unplanned expenses while pursuing their savings goals. By expanding our digital offerings to include Plinqit, we can continue to empower members through innovative financial tools. We are proud to offer Plinqit.”

“By partnering with 4Front Credit Union, we are able to help them better engage with their members and create deeper relationships,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of HT Mobile Apps, creator of Plinqit. “When we created Plinqit, we wanted it to be more than an attractive digital offering for financial institutions, it needed to help people feel empowered and improve their financial literacy. With a higher than average (55 percent) engagement rate and more than 60 percent of users continuing to save after they reach their goals, we are doing just that!”

About Plinqit

Plinqit is a mobile first platform that is elegant and highly powerful at the same time. Unlike any other savings app on the market, its patent-pending Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content, creating higher user engagement for financial institutions. Created by Millennials for Millennials, Plinqit helps financial institutions connect with this important demographic in a meaningful, relevant way - bringing together digital customers, FI’s and savings in one beautiful place. For more information, visit www.plinqit.com.

About 4Front Credit Union

4Front Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving more than 81,000 members across the state of Michigan. We grew from the combined resources of two institutions steeped in member advocacy and locally focused service and when presented an opportunity to generate more value for a single membership without sacrificing our member-centric core philosophies, being better together simply made sense. For more information, visit www.4frontcu.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
