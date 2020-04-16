4Front to Webcast Live at the KCSA Cannabis/Psychedelic Virtual Investor Conference on April 20th

PHOENIX, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company") announced today that Andrew Thut, Chief Investment Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 20th.

DATE: Monday, April 20th

TIME: 12:00 pm ET – 12:30 pm ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0420-KCSAVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

4Front Ventures to begin producing hand sanitizer at its Washington production facility in an effort to protect vulnerable populations from the spread of COVID-19. In partnership with the Last Prisoner Project, starting on April 20 , the organizations will donate a portion of the subsequent hand sanitizer bottles to select prison populations in need of supplies.

production facility in an effort to protect vulnerable populations from the spread of COVID-19. In partnership with the Last Prisoner Project, starting on , the organizations will donate a portion of the subsequent hand sanitizer bottles to select prison populations in need of supplies. 4Front Ventures announced management changes, including Leo Gontmakher as CEO, updated capital plan and strong business performance to support goal of achieving positive cash flow in second half of 2020

as CEO, updated capital plan and strong business performance to support goal of achieving positive cash flow in second half of 2020 4Front's Pure Ratios wellness brand shows significant growth with the product featured at a Super Bowl Event in Miami

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front is a cannabis company designed for long-term success and built upon battle-tested operating capabilities at scale, experienced and committed leadership, and a strategic asset base. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the value chain. 4Front has invested heavily to assemble a comprehensive collection of management skills and hands-on operating expertise to capitalize on the unique growth opportunity being afforded by the increased legalization of cannabis. For more information, visit 4Front's website.

