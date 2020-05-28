4X Increase in Operational Efficiency Achieved by a Steel Manufacturing Company in Europe | Quantzig's Success Story on Manufacturing Analytics Reveals How

Quantzig, global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions presents a new case study series that sheds light on how manufacturing analytics helped a European steel manufacturing company to drive significant improvements in operational efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005550/en/

Benefits of Manufacturing Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today steel manufacturing companies are facing razor-thin margins and are dealing with growing competitive pressures to bring quality products to the market faster and more efficiently than their competitors. Moreover, the constant fluctuations in the price of raw materials have put significant pressure on steel manufacturers. Therefore, companies in the steel industry are looking for better ways to stay ahead of the curve. Consequently, businesses are investing a considerable amount of capital into production process improvement to differentiate their offerings from that of their competitors’ products. Using manufacturing analytics, manufacturers in the steel industry can identify bottlenecks and optimize steel manufacturing processes to drive significant improvements in business outcomes.

According to Quantzig’s manufacturing analytics experts, “With manufacturing analytics solutions companies can improve end-to-end processes and productivity by embedding industrial analytics into the decision-making and operational processes.”

How Quantzig's COVID-19 business support solutions can help steel manufacturers

Our specially curated analytics solutions focus on ensuring business continuity to help businesses navigate the crisis

We also offer access to a library of best practices and analytics methodologies that can help businesses carry out operations smoothly by identifying the COVID-19 impact areas

Our services involve combinations of components like portal access, ad-hoc/steady projects, and consulting services

Manufacturing Analytics Engagement Overview:

Quantzig recently collaborated with a leading European steel manufacturing company that operates its steel mills all across Europe. The company is known for producing electrical steel, hot-rolled, steel plate, and stainless-steel products. By leveraging manufacturing analytics solutions, the client wanted to analyze its production processes and optimize operational efficiency.

Manufacturing analytics also helped the client to:

Reduce errors in manufacturing processes and focus on improving uptime

Predict downtime and quickly resolve issues

Improve operational efficiency by 4X

Reduce wastage of raw materials

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

