4finance S A : announces change of auditor

0
02/18/2019 | 11:30am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
4finance announces change of auditor

18-Feb-2019 / 17:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4finance announces change of auditor
 

18 February 2019. 4finance Holding S.A. (the "Group"), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, announces the appointment of PKF Audit & Conseil, a member of the PKF International network, as its auditor. The appointment follows a tender process to replace KPMG, who had audited the group (and its predecessor Latvian holding company) since the business started 10 years ago.
 

For more information, please contact:

4finance Email: investorrelations@4finance.com
  Email: press@4finance.com
Instinctif Partners Email: 4finance@instinctif.com
  +44 (0)20 7866 7887
   
 

www.4finance.com

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notes to Editors

About PKF International

PKF International is a globally recognised and respected accountancy network of 300 independent member firms operating out of over 400 offices in 150 countries. It brings together the skills and experience of 2,300 partners and 22,000 members of staff, with an aggregate annual fee income of over $1 billion.

With a track record going back over 100 years, PKF is known across the globe for its expertise in the regulated financial services sector. The financial services teams are located in the world's major financial centres and share an in-depth knowledge of the operational, regulatory and financial challenges facing the financial services industry.


About 4finance

Established in 2008, 4finance is one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 14 countries. Leveraging a high degree of automation and data-driven insights across all aspects of the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over EUR 6 billion since inception in single payment loans, instalment loans and lines of credit. 4finance operates a portfolio of market leading brands, through which, as a responsible lender, the firm offers simple, convenient and transparent products to millions of customers who are typically underserved by conventional providers. 4finance has group offices in Riga (Latvia), London (UK) and Miami (USA), and currently operates in 12 countries in Europe plus Argentina and Mexico. The Group also offers deposits, in addition to consumer and SME loans through its TBI Bank subsidiary, an EU licensed institution with operations in Bulgaria and Romania.

18-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4finance S.A.
8-10 Avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
E-mail: info@4finance.com
ISIN: XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,
WKN: A181ZP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

777107  18-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=777107&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
