4iG : Business announcements

03/18/2019 | 09:20am EDT

on high-value contracts concluded by the Company

4iG Plc (H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo Street 8.; registration no.: 01-10-044993) hereby informs its honoured investors and the participants of the money and capital market that it has concluded a contract with DXC Technology Magyarország Kft. (H-1114 Budapest, Bartók Béla Road 43-47.; reg. no.: 01-09-075933) as a result of an open public procurement procedure for the implementation of 'Planning and command system for the rolling stock and human resources' and 'Data warehouse and reporting system' under the INKA2 Project of the Hungarian Railways Co. (MÁV).

The project is financed from European Union funds.

The purpose of the project is to ensure more efficient operation of MÁV and to consolidate its IT applications.

Value of the contract: HUF 900,000,000 + VAT.

Budapest, 12 February 2019
4iG Plc.

Downloads:

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 13:19:10 UTC
