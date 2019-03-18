Log in
4iG : Business announcements - 2

03/18/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Announcement of a High-value Winning Bid

4iG Plc. (H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo Street 8.) hereby informs its honoured investors and the participants of the money and capital market about the announcement of 4iG Plc's winning bid for two centralized public procurement procedures initiated by the Government Information Technology Development Agency (KIFÜ) for the delivery of active network devices and related services by restarting the bidding procedure.

The project aims, in connection with the digital transformation of the public education, vocational training, higher education and adult education systems and the implementation of the Digital Education Strategy of Hungary:

  1. to support the development of connections between public educational institutions' sites by supplying and installing CPE routers,
  2. to expand the KIFÜ's central backbone network with active network devices and expansion modules, including on-site installation and system integration.

The total value of the two procedures is HUF 2,353,060,000 + VAT.

On the basis of the winning bid, the contract will be concluded after the end of the contracting moratorium (04.03.2019).

26 February 2019
4iG Plc.

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 13:19:10 UTC
