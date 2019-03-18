4iG : Disclosure of Ownership

about changes in the Company's contact details
4iG Plc (H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo Street 8.; reg. no.: 01-10-044993) hereby informs its honoured investors and the participants of the money and capital market that the following changes took place in the Company's contact details:
Central phone number: +36-1-270-7600
Central fax number: +36-1-270-7679
Contact person for stock exchange matters:
Ferenc Piros e-mail: ferenc.piros@4ig.hu Phone number: +36-1-2707631
Budapest, 12 February 2019
4iG Plc.
Downloads:
Disclaimer
4iG Nyrt. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 13:19:10 UTC