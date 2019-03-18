4iG : Disclosure of Ownership

about changes in the Company's contact details

4iG Plc (H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo Street 8.; reg. no.: 01-10-044993) hereby informs its honoured investors and the participants of the money and capital market that the following changes took place in the Company's contact details:

Central phone number: +36-1-270-7600

Central fax number: +36-1-270-7679

Contact person for stock exchange matters:

Ferenc Piros e-mail: ferenc.piros@4ig.hu Phone number: +36-1-2707631

Budapest, 12 February 2019

4iG Plc.

