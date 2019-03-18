Log in
4iG : Disclosure of Ownership

03/18/2019 | 09:20am EDT

about changes in the Company's contact details

4iG Plc (H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo Street 8.; reg. no.: 01-10-044993) hereby informs its honoured investors and the participants of the money and capital market that the following changes took place in the Company's contact details:

Central phone number: +36-1-270-7600
Central fax number: +36-1-270-7679

Contact person for stock exchange matters:
Ferenc Piros e-mail: ferenc.piros@4ig.hu Phone number: +36-1-2707631

Budapest, 12 February 2019
4iG Plc.

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 13:19:10 UTC
