4iG : Disclosure of Ownership

The Board of Directors of 4iG Public Limited Company (registered seat: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo Street 8.; company registration number: 01-10-044993; hereinafter: 'Company') hereby notifies the Honoured Investors and the participants of the money and capital market as follows:

1 on 13 June 2019, Mr. Gellért Jászai (mother's name: Margit Nagy, resident at H-1021 Budapest, Napraforgó Street 7, hereinafter: 'Gellért Jászai') acquired from KONZUM PRIVATE EQUITY FUND (seat: H-1062 Budapest, Andrássy Road 59 registered with the National Bank of Hungary under registration number 6122-44; tax number: 18755561-1-42; managed by: KONZUM Befektetési Alapkezelő Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (seat: H-1062 Budapest, Andrássy Road 59.; registered by the Court of Registration of the Budapest Metropolitan Court under registration number 01-10-045654; tax number: 13960904-2-42]; hereinafter: 'FUND') the sole ownership of the business share representing 100 (one hundred) percent of the subscribed capital of KZF VAGYONKEZELŐ KORLÁTOLT FELELŐSSÉGŰ TÁRSASÁG (registered office: H-1062 Budapest, Andrássy Road 59; company registration number: 01-09-294248; tax number: 25882052-2-42; hereinafter: 'KZF').

As a result of the above transaction, the indirect voting rights of the FUND in the Company decreased from 22.57% to 0.00%, whereas the amount of indirect voting rights of Gellért Jászai in the Company increased from 0.00% to 22.57% and his influence increased from 0.00% to 23.12%, thus exceeding the 20% limit set forth in Subsection (3) of Section 61 of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market (hereinafter: 'Tpt.').

