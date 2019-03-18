Log in
4iG : Other informations

03/18/2019 | 09:20am EDT

4iG Plc's
Miscellaneous Notice on

Voting rights and the amount of share capital at 4ig Plc. as of 28 February 2019.

4iG Plc. complying with Section 54 (9) of Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market hereby discloses the number of voting rights attached to the shares of 4iG Plc. and the amount of share capital.

The composition of the Company's share capital as of 28 February 2019:

Share series Nominal value
(HUF/pc) 		Number of units issued Total nominal value
(HUF)
'A' series (ordinary share) 100 18,800,000 1,880,000,000
Amount of share capital - - 1,880,000,000

Number of voting rights attached to the shares as of 28 February 2019:

Share series Number of units issued Number of shares with voting rights Voting rights per share Total number of voting rights Own shares
'A' series (ordinary share) 18,800,000 18,312,880 1 18,312,880 487,120
Total 18,800,000 18,312,880 - 18,312,880 487,120

The share capital of 4iG Plc. is HUF 1,880,000,000, i.e. one billion eight hundred and eighty million Hungarian forint. The share capital is distributed to 18,800,000 pieces of dematerialised ordinary shares of the series 'A' with a nominal value of HUF 100 each. All shares carry the same rights and obligations in every respect. All shares provide identical shareholders' rights. Currently all shares, i.e. 18,800,000 units of ordinary shares, are in the 'Standard' category listing of the Budapest Stock Exchange. ISIN code of the shares: HU0000161518. Each ordinary share grants voting rights to the shareholder and the extent of voting rights is the same for each share. Each ordinary share grants one vote, thus each HUF 100 of the nominal value of the shares presents 1 vote. As of 28 February 2019, the stock of own shares of 4iG Plc. is 487,120 pc (2.59%), which shares do not bear voting rights.

28 February 2019
4iG Plc.

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 13:19:10 UTC
