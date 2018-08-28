4medica : taps Brian Keefe as new VP over company's lab orders management solutions

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 4medica welcomes medical lab informatics executive Brian Keefe to the most customer-focused team in the industry, company leaders announced today. Keefe brings over 20 years of experience using a "consultative" approach to marketing and selling to Clinical, Anatomic Pathology, and Genomics laboratories, where solutions are delivered according to a medical lab's unique operational, financial and clinical needs.

"Brian's 20+ years of experience in the lab informatics market will bring immediate value to our customers and partners. Brian built and managed a best-in-class sales delivery model at Psyche Systems Corporation, and we're excited to have his level of sales management and customer-centric support expertise on the management team," said Gregg Church, President, 4medica.

Church continued, "Importantly, Brian shares the same customer-first perspective that encompasses everything we do at 4medica, from developing solutions that recoup the revenue labs are losing to declining reimbursement, to traveling the country to meet our customers, partners and prospects face-to-face so we can continue to solve new challenges together."

Prior to joining 4medica, Keefe was with Psyche Systems Corporation, where he significantly grew sales for the medical informatics company's Anatomic, Molecular Pathology and EMR/internet connectivity business lines. He also oversaw and cultivated channel sales operations of Psyche's LIS/LIMS software solutions and services to commercial and hospital labs. With particular pride, Keefe fostered relationships that resulted in a 95 percent customer retention rate.

Keefe now turns his sights on delivering new value to a lab industry he knows well and is facing unprecedented headwinds in reimbursement and competition.

In his new role, he will lead the continued sales rollout of 4medica's "Perfect Orders for Perfect Payments" suite of lab orders management and RCM solutions that turn imperfectly submitted orders into clean, compliant orders at record time and scale. Denial rates subsequently decline while payment collections increase, helping commercial and hospital labs become profitable revenue generators.

"Over my last 20 years in the laboratory and healthcare space, there have been so few true disruptors of the status quo. I'm thrilled to have joined 4medica, which I view as one of the rare, true innovators in the industry. What really stands out to me is how 4medica is able to demonstrate quantifiable value and ROI to its customers based on each entity's specific business problems," Keefe said.

4medica provides the industry's leading SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) Big Data MPI and clinical data exchange platform to help healthcare organizations of diverse types create a seamless view of the patient care experience and further drive better health outcomes. The 4medica Big Data MPI and ClinXdata Clinical Data Exchange platform integrate with and build upon disparate systems to facilitate patient identity management and interoperable data exchange across various care settings to promote care continuity. The cloud computing model is scalable, lower cost, maintenance-free, easy to use and deployable in a few months or less, eliminating large capital outlays or resource utilization. 4medica connects hundreds of organizations including ACOS, HIEs, hospitals, health systems, physicians, laboratories, and radiology imaging centers. Learn more at www.4medica.com and www.bigdatampi.com.

