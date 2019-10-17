4th Annual 2019 Global CESI-MS Symposium Highlights SCIEX Technology

Event features research and new capabilities in biopharmaceuticals, proteomics, metabolomics, and industrial research

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, has announced that the 2019 Global CESI-MS Symposium will be in held in La Jolla, California from October 21-22, 2019, at the Hazen Campus Auditorium at the Scripps Research Institute. Co-hosted by Professor John Yates and Professor Jenny Van Eyk, this marks the fourth year for the conference and comes at a time when the integration of capillary electrophoresis (CE) with electrospray ionization (ESI) brings new capabilities to biopharmaceutical, proteomics, metabolomics, and industrial researchers.

This year, the conference brings together over 16 key opinion leaders, top scientists, and industry innovators to share their research. By combining the power of mass spectrometry technologies with CESI, users may discover previously undetectable characteristics from minutest samples, faster than ever before.

“We have been able to get metabolomics data from less than a single cell equivalent,” said Dr. Rawi Ramautar, Biomedical Microscale Analytics, Leiden Academic Center for Drug Research, Leiden University, the Netherlands. “CESI-MS is the way to get the most out of a limited sample.” Dr. Rawi will be presenting on, “Metabolic Profiling of Low Numbers of Mammalian Cells by CESI-MS.”

More than a dozen presentations and live Q&A discussions will take place at the 2019 CESI-MS Global Symposium. Topics will focus on the use of CESI-MS technology as it applies to biopharma characterization, proteomics, metabolomics, novel, and advanced applications. Featured presentations include:

CESI-MS of Small Molecules for Agricultural and Environmental Science

Speaker: Dr Spencer Walse, USDA, USA

Speaker: Dr M. Fernanda Mora, NAS Jet Propulsion Laboratory, USA

Speaker: Professor Neil Kelleher, Northwestern University, USA

“CESI-MS has established itself as the alternative for precious and difficult samples,” said Mani Krishnan, Vice President of Global Biopharma and Capillary Electrophoresis at SCIEX. “The Symposium is an ideal opportunity for global researchers to collaborate in a peer-to-peer environment as they get to know the latest innovations and breakthroughs in CESI-MS.”

CESI 8000 Plus is part of the SCIEX suite of fast, efficient, and unique separation technologies – the broadest range of ESI-MS front-end solutions on the market. To learn more about these technologies, join the SCIEX team at the pre-conference training workshop on October 21, 2019 from 8am-12pm. The workshop will also cover tips and tricks to solve user’s top challenges.

Visit the CESI-MS Symposium registration page for more information and join the online conversation using #CESIMS.

