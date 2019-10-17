Log in
4th Annual 2019 Global CESI-MS Symposium Highlights SCIEX Technology

10/17/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

Event features research and new capabilities in biopharmaceuticals, proteomics, metabolomics, and industrial research

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, has announced that the 2019 Global CESI-MS Symposium will be in held in La Jolla, California from October 21-22, 2019, at the Hazen Campus Auditorium at the Scripps Research Institute. Co-hosted by Professor John Yates and Professor Jenny Van Eyk, this marks the fourth year for the conference and comes at a time when the integration of capillary electrophoresis (CE) with electrospray ionization (ESI) brings new capabilities to biopharmaceutical, proteomics, metabolomics, and industrial researchers.

This year, the conference brings together over 16 key opinion leaders, top scientists, and industry innovators to share their research. By combining the power of mass spectrometry technologies with CESI, users may discover previously undetectable characteristics from minutest samples, faster than ever before.

“We have been able to get metabolomics data from less than a single cell equivalent,” said Dr. Rawi Ramautar, Biomedical Microscale Analytics, Leiden Academic Center for Drug Research, Leiden University, the Netherlands. “CESI-MS is the way to get the most out of a limited sample.” Dr. Rawi will be presenting on, “Metabolic Profiling of Low Numbers of Mammalian Cells by CESI-MS.”

More than a dozen presentations and live Q&A discussions will take place at the 2019 CESI-MS Global Symposium. Topics will focus on the use of CESI-MS technology as it applies to biopharma characterization, proteomics, metabolomics, novel, and advanced applications. Featured presentations include:

  • CESI-MS of Small Molecules for Agricultural and Environmental Science
    Speaker: Dr Spencer Walse, USDA, USA
  • Development of CESI-MS Methods and Hardware for Spaceflight Missions of Exploration
    Speaker: Dr M. Fernanda Mora, NAS Jet Propulsion Laboratory, USA
  • Native Capillary Electrophoresis Top-Down Mass Spectrometry for Characterization of Proteoforms and Their Complexes
    Speaker: Professor Neil Kelleher, Northwestern University, USA

“CESI-MS has established itself as the alternative for precious and difficult samples,” said Mani Krishnan, Vice President of Global Biopharma and Capillary Electrophoresis at SCIEX. “The Symposium is an ideal opportunity for global researchers to collaborate in a peer-to-peer environment as they get to know the latest innovations and breakthroughs in CESI-MS.”

CESI 8000 Plus is part of the SCIEX suite of fast, efficient, and unique separation technologies – the broadest range of ESI-MS front-end solutions on the market. To learn more about these technologies, join the SCIEX team at the pre-conference training workshop on October 21, 2019 from 8am-12pm. The workshop will also cover tips and tricks to solve user’s top challenges.

Visit the CESI-MS Symposium registration page for more information and join the online conversation using #CESIMS.

About SCIEX

SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit sciex.com.

SCIEX social: Twitter: @SCIEXnews, LinkedIn and Facebook.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to https://sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries.

© 2019 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. RUO-MKT-12-10489-A


© Business Wire 2019
