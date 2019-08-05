Log in
5 August 2019: Appendix 3B

08/05/2019

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity

Calima Energy Limited

ABN 17 117 227 086

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    • 1. 131,963,716

    • 2. 351,373,270

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    Yes

    $0.018

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    • 1. Non-renounceable pro rata offer to eligible shareholders

    • 2. Shortfall from the non-renounceable pro rata offer to eligible shareholders

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

30 May 2019

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    Nil

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    Nil

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    Nil

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    483,336,986 shares

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    LR7.1 = 73,269,740

    LR7.1A = 187,845,538

  • 7 +Issue dates

5 August 2019

Number

+Class

8

Number

and +class

all

+securities

quoted on

ASX

(including

in

of

the +securities section 2 if applicable)

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX

2,099,782,031

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number

+Class

55,790,194

16,081,866

19,450,000

20,000,000

10,000,000

750,000

2,000,000

Fully paid ordinary shares escrowed for 24 months from reinstatement on ASX

Performance shares escrowed for 24 months from reinstatement on ASX

New performance rights escrowed for 24 months from reinstatement on ASX

Management options escrowed for 24 months from reinstatement on ASX

Firm commitment options escrowed for 24 months from reinstatement on ASX

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.07 per option on or before 06-11-2021

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.07 per option on or before 31-12-2019

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    N/A

    holderapproval No

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

    Non-renounceable

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

    1 New share for every 3 ordinary shares held

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

    Fully paid ordinary shares

  • 15 +Record date entitlementsto

    determine 04 July 2019

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

    No

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

    Rounding down to nearest whole Share

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

Only shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand will receive the offer documents

of 29 July 2019

