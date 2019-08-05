|
5 August 2019: Appendix 3B
08/05/2019 | 04:40am EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Name of entity
Calima Energy Limited
ABN 17 117 227 086
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
1. 131,963,716
2. 351,373,270
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
• the date from which they do
• the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
• the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
Yes
$0.018
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
30 May 2019
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Nil
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Nil
-
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Nil
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
483,336,986 shares
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
LR7.1 = 73,269,740
LR7.1A = 187,845,538
7 +Issue dates
5 August 2019
Number
+Class
8
Number
and +class
all
+securities
quoted on
ASX
(including
in
of
the +securities section 2 if applicable)
2,099,782,031
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number
|
+Class
|
55,790,194
16,081,866
19,450,000
20,000,000
10,000,000
750,000
2,000,000
Fully paid ordinary shares escrowed for 24 months from reinstatement on ASX
Performance shares escrowed for 24 months from reinstatement on ASX
New performance rights escrowed for 24 months from reinstatement on ASX
Management options escrowed for 24 months from reinstatement on ASX
Firm commitment options escrowed for 24 months from reinstatement on ASX
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.07 per option on or before 06-11-2021
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.07 per option on or before 31-12-2019
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security required?
N/A
holderapproval No
12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?
Non-renounceable
13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
1 New share for every 3 ordinary shares held
-
14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
Fully paid ordinary shares
15 +Record date entitlementsto
determine 04 July 2019
16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
No
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Rounding down to nearest whole Share
18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their
entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations
Only shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand will receive the offer documents
of 29 July 2019
