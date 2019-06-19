Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

5-Day INVVY Deadline Alert: Hagens Berman Reminds Indivior (INVVY) Investors of June 24th Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $60,000+ to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, reminds investors that the Lead Plaintiff deadline is June 24, 2019 in the class action, Van Dorp v. Indivior PLC et al., No. 2:19-cv-10792, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

If you purchased of otherwise acquired Indivior securities between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses in excess of $60,000 you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/INVVY

or contact Reed Kathrein by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

INVVY@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; and, (3) as a result of Defendants’ misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Indivior should consider their options to help in an investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email INVVY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise as U.S. stockpiles drop, OPEC agrees meeting date
RE
08:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Prices 17.18M Share IPO @$22.00/Share
PU
08:41pPG&E : says it's fixed many major safety risks on lines, poles
AQ
08:40pLAFARGE AFRICA : to sell 100% equity holding in South Africa subsidiary
AQ
08:38pAFCON : ‘I'm down, I'm hurt but it's all part of the game'
AQ
08:38pAFCON : Gold rush for warriors
AQ
08:37pTRANSFER : Mata Seals New Man Utd contract
AQ
08:35pMANCHESTER UNITED : Neymar loses appeal against 3-game Champions League ban
AQ
08:34pTENCENT : ZTE cooperates with Tencent, others to explore 5G applications
AQ
08:34pTEXWINCA : year net up 7% to HK$325.25m
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : rises on strong quarterly forecast driven by licenses, cloud services
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : SMALL SPACECRAFT, BIG UNIVERSE: Lockheed Martin Selected for the Next Phase of a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About