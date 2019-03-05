Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

5 March 2019 – SENS Announcement : Directors Dealings W Geyser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:30am EST

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")

Dealings in Trustco Securities by an independent non-executive director

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the Company discloses the following dealings in securities by an independent non-executive director of Trustco:

Name of Director:

Mr Winton Geyser

Designation:

Independent non-executive Director

Date of transaction:

4 March 2019

Number of Securities:

290

Price per security (cents):

799 cents

Value of transaction:

R2 317.10

Nature of transaction:

On-market acquisition of shares

Class of Security:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

Name of Director:

Designation:

Date of transaction: Number of Securities: Price per security (cents): Value of transaction: Nature of transaction: Class of Security: Nature of interest: Clearance obtained:

Amanda Bruyns Company Secretary Windhoek, Namibia 5 March 2019

Mr Winton Geyser

Independent non-executive Director

4 March 2019

1 585

800 cents R12 680.00

On-market acquisition of shares Ordinary shares

Direct beneficial Yes

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance

NSX Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 12:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:57aUNISYS : Announces Availability of Unisys Stealth® 4.0 Security Software, the First Product with Dynamic Isolation™ Capabilities to Quickly Isolate Users and Devices at the First Sign of Trouble
PR
07:56aPAPA JOHN 'L : founder John Schnatter to leave board in settlement deal
RE
07:56aDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : Campari reports slowdown in fourth-quarter sales growth, shares fall
RE
07:56aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details
PR
07:56aCDK GLOBAL : truPayments, LLC Joins CDK Global Partner Program
BU
07:56aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Says UK Mini Production at Risk in No-Deal Brexit -Sky News
DJ
07:55aTRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE : launches global campaign to encourage more support for airline passengers with intellectual disabilities
PU
07:55aUNISYS : Launches Stealth(identity)™ Biometric Identity Management Software for Establishing Trusted Human Identities
PR
07:54aPAPA JOHN 'L : founder John Schnatter to leave board in settlement deal
RE
07:54aPSX stays bullish to close at 39749 points
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
4ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Q3 Results
5ABN AMRO GROUP : ABN AMRO : Dutch banks ABN Amro, ING fall after money laundering report

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.