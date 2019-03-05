5 March 2019 – SENS Announcement : Directors Dealings W Geyser

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Dealings in Trustco Securities by an independent non-executive director
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the Company discloses the following dealings in securities by an independent non-executive director of Trustco:
|
Name of Director:
|
Mr Winton Geyser
|
Designation:
|
Independent non-executive Director
|
Date of transaction:
|
4 March 2019
|
Number of Securities:
|
290
|
Price per security (cents):
|
799 cents
|
Value of transaction:
|
R2 317.10
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market acquisition of shares
|
Class of Security:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance obtained:
|
Yes
Amanda Bruyns Company Secretary Windhoek, Namibia 5 March 2019
Mr Winton Geyser
Independent non-executive Director
4 March 2019
1 585
800 cents R12 680.00
On-market acquisition of shares Ordinary shares
Direct beneficial Yes
JSE Sponsor
Vunani Corporate Finance
NSX Sponsor
Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited
