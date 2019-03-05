5 March 2019 – SENS Announcement : Directors Dealings W Geyser

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")

Dealings in Trustco Securities by an independent non-executive director

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the Company discloses the following dealings in securities by an independent non-executive director of Trustco:

Name of Director: Mr Winton Geyser Designation: Independent non-executive Director Date of transaction: 4 March 2019 Number of Securities: 290 Price per security (cents): 799 cents Value of transaction: R2 317.10 Nature of transaction: On-market acquisition of shares Class of Security: Ordinary shares Nature of interest Direct beneficial Clearance obtained: Yes

Name of Director:

Designation:

Date of transaction: Number of Securities: Price per security (cents): Value of transaction: Nature of transaction: Class of Security: Nature of interest: Clearance obtained:

Amanda Bruyns Company Secretary Windhoek, Namibia 5 March 2019

Mr Winton Geyser

Independent non-executive Director

4 March 2019

1 585

800 cents R12 680.00

On-market acquisition of shares Ordinary shares

Direct beneficial Yes

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance

NSX Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited