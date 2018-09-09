5 Things to Do on Your Next Royal Holiday Vacations Cruising Adventure in Cancun, Mexico

Luxury and Entertainment are Hallmarks of Your Royal Holiday Adventure

MONTEREY, N.L. MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2018 / Cancun has earned a reputation as the party capital of the world, especially when spring break is in full swing. However, there's a lot more to love about this seaside city than just the delicious drinks and festive atmosphere. Cancun is nothing if not hospitable, and that's a sentiment Royal Holiday Vacation Club can get on board with. Members who book travel to one of Royal Holiday's two stunning properties in Cancun, the Park Royal Cancun or the Grand Park Royal Cancun Caribe, will find endless amusements and luxurious accommodations that make this sunny destination one-of-a-kind.

Enjoy the View

Cancun is situated on the edge of the Western Caribbean, delivering beautiful weather, striking ocean views, and easy access to sand and surf. Both the Grand Park Royal Cancun Caribe and the Park Royal Cancun offer impressive views of white sand and cerulean waters ? just what weary travelers need to leave their cares behind and breathe a sigh of relaxation.

See the Ruins

Cancun is in close proximity to two sets of incredible Mayan ruins, Chichen Itza and Tulum, that have managed to stand the test of time and remain remarkably intact. It only takes about two hours driving to reach either destination, and tour groups heading to the ruins are abundant, so travelers don't have to worry about finding their way. If you can tear yourself away from attractive beach views and luxurious accommodations at Royal Holiday's Cancun properties long enough, you'll find yourself truly in awe of the accomplishments of ancient man.

Dip Your Toes

In such glorious surroundings, it's no surprise that activities in the water abound. Anyone seeking R&R can simply dip their toes in the surf, but intrepid adventurers could also discover an amazing underwater world with reef snorkeling or scuba tours, while those seeking pulse-pounding thrills will delight in windsurfing, parasailing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, and other high-octane water sports. Whether you want to swim with sharks and sea turtles or go on a deep-sea fishing tour, Cancun delivers no shortage of fun on the water.

Hit the Clubs

Drinking and dancing the night away are practically a given when you visit Cancun, and the city does not disappoint when it comes to abundant opportunities to shake your money maker. Head to popular spots like Coco Bongo, Mandala, or The City for a party that goes until dawn. Some clubs offer all-inclusive bracelets that get you in and keep you lubricated all night. Or you could join a bar-hopping tour as a way to experience all the best the Cancun nightclub scene has to offer.

Enjoy Your R&R

After a day of catching some rays and a night filled with dancing and fun, you'll want to head back to your luxe accommodations at the Park Royal Cancun or the Grand Park Royal Cancun Caribe to catch some zees and get your lounge on. You can watch the waves while munching late lunch on your private balcony at the Grand Park Royal Cancun Caribe or head to the spa at the Park Royal Cancun for a relaxing Swedish massage. No matter which Royal Holiday property you choose, you're going to enjoy the vacation of a lifetime when you visit Cancun.

About Royal Holiday Vacation Club: Royal Holiday Vacation Club is a Mexico-based vacation club that was established in Geneva, Switzerland in 1992. Members enjoy access to over 180 destinations in 52 countries in North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Royal Holiday Vacation Club currently has over 100,000 satisfied members. Royal Holiday offers five levels of membership with a variety of perks that allow members to explore the world of leisure in luxury. For more information, visit: https://royal-holiday.com/en/us/

