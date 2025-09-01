On Friday, a federal appeals court invalidated most of the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. A majority of the judges ruled that he had exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977. But the US president is far from giving up. The legal battle is not over, and other legislation could enable him to reinstate these tariffs.

Why is the court getting involved?

In the spring, five companies and twelve states filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission (ITC) in New York, claiming that they had been harmed by the tariffs.

On May 28, the court overturned most of the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump.

Then, on May 29, a federal appeals court suspended this decision in summary proceedings while it examined the merits of the case. On Friday, it finally upheld the initial ruling, invalidating the tariffs.

Which tariffs are affected?

All those imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA):

the 25% imposed at the beginning of the year on Mexico, Canada, and China.

the reciprocal customs duties imposed on April 2, which officially came into effect on August 7 (although the rates have changed in the meantime).

Sectoral tariffs (on automobiles, steel and aluminum, copper) are governed by Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. They are therefore not affected by this court ruling.

Why is the legality of the tariffs being challenged?

The International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 allows the president to take measures to combat an "unusual and extraordinary threat."

In the context of the tariffs imposed on China, Mexico, and Canada, it was the threat of fentanyl that was cited. Regarding reciprocal tariffs, trade deficits were highlighted.

In May, the ITC judges ruled that a trade deficit that has existed for almost 50 years cannot be considered an "unusual and extraordinary threat."

However, beyond this issue, the question is what the president can do to respond to such a threat.

For the Court of Appeals judges, the IEEPA does not allow for the imposition of tariffs: "The statute confers upon the President significant authority to take a number of actions in response to a declared national emergency, but none of those actions explicitly includes the power to impose tariffs, duties, or other charges, or the power to tax."

In fact, the imposition of tariffs is, in principle, a prerogative of Congress. This was reiterated by the judges in the majority opinion: "When Congress intends to delegate to the president the power to impose tariffs, it does so explicitly."

Is the legal battle over?

No. Although the Court of Appeals upheld the lower court's decision, it allowed the tariffs to remain in place until October 14 to allow the parties to ask the Supreme Court to hear the case.

This is a classic strategy from Donald Trump's second term. First, make decisions that he knows will be challenged in court. Then, take the case all the way to the Supreme Court. And finally, hope that the court (with its conservative majority) rules in his favor, thereby expanding his presidential powers.

What are Donald Trump's alternatives?

If the Supreme Court upholds the federal appeals court's decision and invalidates the tariffs, the Trump administration would have other legal means to implement them.

Here are four legal solutions that could be used:

-Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962: the Department of Commerce conducts an investigation. If it concludes that there is a threat to national security, the president can then impose tariffs. This is the process that was used for tariffs on automobiles, steel, aluminum, and copper. Other investigations are underway in this context (pharmaceuticals, semiconductors).

-Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974: the president may impose tariffs of up to 15% on imports from countries that pose "serious balance of payments issues." However, this measure is limited to 150 days - that is, unless Congress extends it.

-Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974: the Trade Representative may decide to impose tariffs in response to "unfair trade practices."

-Section 338 of the Trade Act of 1930: this provision allows the President to impose tariffs of up to 50% on countries that discriminate against US products.