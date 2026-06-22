5 things to know about Alan Greenspan's career

A towering figure in global monetary policy who led the Fed for nearly two decades under four U.S. presidents, Alan Greenspan died Monday at age 100 from complications linked to Parkinson's disease, NBC reported.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/22/2026 at 09:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Nearly 20 years at the helm of the Fed



Alan Greenspan chaired the U.S. central bank from 1987 to 2006. Appointed by Ronald Reagan, the New York native was later reappointed by George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, a record for longevity.



2. From the 1987 crash to the dot-com bust



Just weeks after taking over at the Fed, he had to manage the October 1987 stock market crash. He then steered U.S. monetary policy through multiple bouts of turbulence, including the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the 1998 Russian crisis, the dot-com bubble's burst in the early 2000s, and the economic fallout from the September 11, 2001 attacks.



3. Nicknamed "The Maestro"



During the 1990s, Greenspan became one of the most influential figures in global finance. His deliberately cryptic communication style and his role in a long stretch of U.S. economic expansion earned him the nickname "The Maestro".



4. Early years in consulting and at the White House

Before taking the reins at the central bank, he led President Gerald Ford's Council of Economic Advisers from 1974 to 1977. Earlier, he founded a private economic consulting firm, Townsend-Greenspan & Co., which helped establish his reputation in business and political circles.



5. A controversial legacy



Long celebrated for overseeing a period of solid growth and low inflation, Greenspan saw his record reassessed after the 2008 financial crisis. Critics faulted him for backing financial deregulation and for trusting markets to police themselves. Several economists argued that an extended period of low interest rates in the early 2000s helped fuel the housing bubble that preceded the subprime crisis.