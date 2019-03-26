50,000 Warehouses to Use Robots by 2025 as Barriers to Entry Fall and AI Innovation Accelerates

By 2025, over 4 million commercial robots will be installed in over
50,000 warehouses, up from just under 4,000 robotic warehouses in 2018,
according to ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm
providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative
technologies. The rapid rate of adoption will be driven by the need for
flexible, efficient, and automated e-commerce fulfillment as same-day
delivery becomes the norm. Global adoption of warehouse robotics will
also be spurred by the increasing affordability and Return on Investment
(ROI) of a growing variety of infrastructure-light robots as they are an
attractive and versatile alternative to traditional fixed mechanical
automation or manual operations.
“Flexibility and efficiency have become primary differentiators in the
e-commerce fulfillment market as retailers and Third-Party Logistics
(3PLs) struggle to cope with volatile product demand, seasonal peaks,
and rising consumer delivery expectations,” said Nick Finill, Senior
Analyst at ABI Research. “Robots enable warehouses to scale operations
up or down as required while offering major efficiency gains and
mitigating inherent challenges associated with labor and staffing.”
Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR)
Goods-to-Person systems can directly replace heavier mechanized
automation that typically requires massive upfront investment and rigid
physical infrastructure. Robots enable the optimization of space in
expensive warehouse facilities and can reduce the need for new and
costly greenfield fulfillment centers. Mobile robotic systems also offer
major flexibility advantages. Robot vendors, such as Fetch, Geek+, and
Invia, enable additional robots to be added to or removed from a fleet
as operational demands require. They also allow easy and relatively
rapid reconfiguration of entire workflows and operations if product
lines or fundamental operational requirements change. This is a major
advantage in the unpredictable and dynamic e-commerce market.
Thanks to impressive innovation in computer vision, Artificial
Intelligence (AI), deep learning, and robotic mechanics, robots are also
becoming increasingly adept at performing traditionally
harder-to-automate tasks. Economically viable mobile manipulation robots
from the likes of RightHand Robotics and Kindred Systems are now
enabling a wider variety of individual items to be automatically picked
and placed within a fulfillment operation. By combining mobile robots,
picking robots, and even autonomous forklifts, fulfillment centers can
achieve greater levels of automation in an efficient and cost-effective
way.
Many robot technology vendors are providing additional value by offering
flexible pricing options. Robotics-as-a-Service models mean that large
CapEx costs can be replaced with more accessible OpEx costs that are
directly proportional to the consumption of technologies or services,
improving the affordability of robotics systems among the mid-market,
further driving adoption.
“By lowering the barriers to adoption for robots in the warehouse,
vendors are disrupting the wider logistics value chain,” explained
Finill. “If advanced automation becomes possible for mid-size
e-retailers, they will be able to fight back against the dominant
players and also bring fulfillment operations back in-house, disrupting
the relationship between retailers and 3PLs.”
These findings are from ABI Research’s report Robotics
in E-commerce Fulfillment application analysis report. This report
is part of the company’s Intelligent
Supply Chain service, which includes research, data, and Executive
Foresights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application
Analysis reports present in-depth analysis on key market trends and
factors for a specific application, which could focus on an individual
market or geography.
About ABI Research
ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market
foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which
reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business
models and drive new revenue streams. ABI’s own research visionaries
take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking
studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI
analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and
quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts
strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their
business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about
subscribing to ABI’s Research Services as well as Industrial and Custom
Solutions, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the
Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or
visit www.abiresearch.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005153/en/