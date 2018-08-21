$50 Billion Vaccines Market by Technology, Disease, Route, Patient, Type - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vaccines
Market by Technology, Disease, Route, Patient, Type - Global Forecast to
2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The vaccines market is expected to reach USD 50.42 billion by 2023 from
USD 36.45 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Rising prevalence of diseases, increasing government and nongovernment
funding for vaccine development, and increasing company initiatives to
enhance R&D are driving the growth of the vaccines market. On the other
hand, market growth may be hindered due to the high cost of vaccine
development.
Based on type, the vaccines market is segmented into monovalent vaccines
and multivalent vaccines. The monovalent segment is expected to dominate
this market with the largest share due to increasing investments by
companies to develop new vaccines.
Based on the disease indication, the vaccines market is segmented into
pneumococcal disease, influenza, DTP, hepatitis, human papillomavirus
(HPV), rotavirus, meningococcal disease, MMR (measles, mumps, and
rubella), varicella, polio, herpes zoster, dengue, and other disease
indications. The pneumococcal segment is expected to account for the
largest share of the vaccines market in 2018. The large share of this
segment can primarily be attributed to increasing government investments
in pneumococcal vaccination programs and high incidence of pneumococcal
diseases.
In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of
the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the
highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment
is attributed to the increasing investments by companies in India and
China, rising disposable income, growing number of awareness programs
and symposia, and growing venture capital investments.
List of companies profiled in the report
-
GlaxoSmithKline plc (US)
-
Pfizer, Inc. (US)
-
Merck & Co., Inc. (US)
-
Sanofi Pasteur SA (France)
-
CSL Limited (Australia)
-
Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (US)
-
Johnson & Johnson (US)
-
MedImmune, LLC (US)
-
Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)
-
Serum Institute of India (India)
-
Bavarian Nordic (Denmark)
-
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan)
-
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan)
-
Biological E (India)
-
Panacea Biotec (India)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Insights
7 Vaccines Market, By Technology
8 Vaccines Market, By Type
9 Vaccines Market, By Disease Indication
10 Vaccines Market, By Route of Administration
11 Vaccines Market, By Patient Type
12 Vaccines Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
-
Astellas Pharma
-
Bavarian Nordic
-
Biological E
-
CSL Limited
-
Daiichi Sankyo Company
-
Emergent Biosolutions
-
Glaxosmithkline
-
Johnson & Johnson
-
Medimmune, LLC (A Subsidiary of Astrazeneca)
-
Merck
-
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
-
Panacea Biotec
-
Pfizer
-
Sanofi Pasteur
-
Serum Institute of India
