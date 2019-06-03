50 New Sing For Hope Pianos to Hit NYC Streets This Summer

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned Sing for Hope Pianos will return to the streets of New York City this summer from June 4-23. In celebration of its year-round creative work in communities, Sing for Hope will place 50 artist-designed pianos in parks and public spaces across the five boroughs for anyone and everyone to play. The country's largest annually recurring public art project now in its eighth year, the Sing for Hope Pianos are made possible in partnership with New York City Parks and Recreation, New York City Department of Education, The Office of the Mayor, and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, with special support provided by Fosun International. A non-profit established in 2006, Sing for Hope will mark the placement of its 500th Sing for Hope Piano this year, making New York City host to more public pianos than any other city in the world.

The official unveiling of the 2019 Sing for Hope Pianos will take place on Monday, June 3 beginning at 12:00 p.m., at Fosun Plaza at 28 Liberty in New York City.

Sing for Hope Co-Founders Camille Zamora and Monica Yunus will kick off the festivities, which will feature pop-up performances around the plaza by a range of performers, including several Broadway casts. This year's launch will allow even greater opportunity for the public to play each of the 50 Pianos. As New Yorkers and visitors alike move among the 50 unique masterpieces, their favorite NYC musicians might pop up right next to them, transforming the plaza into a stage and the spectators into active participants.

"As Sing for Hope continues to expand nationally and internationally, we remain deeply committed to our NYC home that inspired it all. A hub of community and connection forms around each Sing for Hope Piano. Multiply that hub of community by the 500 SFH Pianos we will have placed to date as of this summer, and you have a city transformed," say Sing for Hope Co-Founders Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora. "Thanks to Fosun's transformative philanthropic support, we will unveil a new permanent home in the heart of Lower Manhattan: The Sing for Hope Center at Fosun Plaza. This innovative hub, designed by Rodriguez Studio Architecture with furnishing by Sangiorgio Mobili, will house the Sing for Hope offices, SFH Pianos Art Studio, and dedicated education and rehearsal facilities."

Fosun's participation in 2019 Sing for Hope Pianos is part of its global 515 Family Day initiative in honor of the International Day of Families on May 15. The 515 Family Day campaign will promote community, family, happiness and goodwill through a series of events on the 1.5-acre Fosun Plaza in Lower Manhattan, including a story time, food festival and more.

"Our work with Sing for Hope and other arts organizations helps advance 28 Liberty's role as a center for arts and culture in Lower Manhattan while promoting community inclusive happiness," said Wei Bo, co-chief executive representative of Fosun International in New York and Vice President of Fosun Hive Holdings.

"Sharing a joyful art experience among all communities globally is our dream. This piano exhibition has shown Fosun's commitments to New York City's families. Working with other influential organizations has made more happiness products and experience available to residents and global tourists in downtown Manhattan. This year, we are also thrilled to provide a permanent home for Sing for Hope at Fosun Plaza," Bo added.

The 50 one-of-a-kind Sing for Hope Pianos will not only provide music outdoors for three weeks in June; they will also live on, starting this fall, at permanent homes in NYC public schools, extending the reach of the education programming to over 100,000 New York City students and community members annually. The SFH Pianos serve as the catalysts for the dynamic "Citizen Artist Curriculum," sparking inspiration for years to come.

Americans for the Arts recognized Fosun's invaluable support of Sing for Hope with the prestigious BCA 10 Award in October 2018, as the organization each year honors top businesses partnering with the arts for public goodwill.

This year's playable masterpieces have been created by a diverse range of artists, including the Broadway casts of Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, and Jersey Boys; the cast of the hit TV show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; media giant Playbill; and leading visual artists from all five boroughs and around the world, including artist/designer Alpana "Tejaswini," Florida-based educator Bridget Wendt, and Staten Island-based family of artists Rob, Peggy, and Megan Padovano.

The Sing for Hope Pianos will be available for anyone and everyone to play in high-traffic locations throughout the five boroughs including Virginia Park and Van Cortlandt House Museum (Bronx); Brooklyn Bridge Park: Pier 6 and Coney Island Boardwalk (Brooklyn); Carl Schurz Park, Tompkins Square Park, and Central Park (Manhattan); Flushing Town Hall, Rockaway Park (Boardwalk @ 86th), and Unisphere Flushing Meadows (Queens); and Kivlehan Park and Midland Beach (Staten Island).

Each year, the Sing for Hope Pianos is brought to life at Fosun Plaza at 28 Liberty, an icon of Lower Manhattan. Fosun has generously donated space for a fourth year, providing the communal studio where artists have designed and painted the 2019 Sing for Hope Pianos. In alignment with Fosun's long-term commitment to the surrounding community, four of the 50 Sing for Hope Pianos will remain on the Fosun Plaza at 28 Liberty for use throughout the three-week run of the Sing for Hope Pianos program.

About Sing for Hope

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Through dynamic education, healthcare, and global initiatives, Sing for Hope activates creativity in schools, hospitals, refugee camps, and public spaces for millions of people worldwide. Founded in New York City in 2006, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, involves thousands of artists in creative service, and has placed 500+ artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos in public spaces for everyone to enjoy. We champion art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.

About Fosun

Fosun International Limited is a family-focused multinational company that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00656:HK) since 2007. Founded in 1992, Fosun's total assets was worth RMB638.8 billion (c.US$ 93.1 billion) as of 31 December 2018. With its roots in China, and through technology and innovation, Fosun's mission is to create customer-to-maker (C2M) ecosystems in health, happiness and wealth, providing high-quality products and services for families around the world.

