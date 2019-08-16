Log in
500 Gas Stations Now Stock Infinite CBD

0
08/16/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

Lakewood, CO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Infinite CBD is proud to welcome a long list of retailers integrating CBD into their gas stations. While promoting overall health and balance within the endocannabinoid system, 500 gas stations, mini marts, and delis have agreed to sell Nano CBD Shots to help consumers with sleep, energy, or recovery. 

The list of partners includes a variety of chain stores such as 7-Eleven, Shell, Sunoco, Exxon, BP Gas, Puff City and many other community favorites. Locals may recognize deli shops such as Murray Hill, Hartford Deli, Robins Deli, Mr. Deli & Grill, Charlie`s Deli and Jimmy’s Deli.

When it comes to consumer health, Infinite CBD works to ensure versatility and reliablity throughout the product line. As Nano CBD Shots begin to hit shelves in the New York and New Jersey areas, customers can expect to see three variations of Nano Shots; Detox, Energy and Rest. Each shot caters to supporting CBD nutrients exactly when they are needed. 

  • Nano Detox: Perfect for hangover symptoms and overall balanced health.
    • Milk Thistle, Green Tea, Ginger, Beet Root, Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C 
  • Nano Energy: Consumers can get a kick-start exactly when they need it. 
    • Vitamin B Complex, Ginger, Taurine, Eleuthero
  • Nano Rest: Achieve optimum sleep and wake well rested. 
    • Melatonin, Valerian Root, Tryptophan

Due to the innovations of nanotechnology, Infinite CBD has achieved particle break down to less than 50 nanometers to acheive optimal bioavailability. As it becomes smaller than a red blood cell, CBD quickly and easily goes into the body. The nanosize of these particles allow for nine times more absorption. The introduction of Nano CBD has allowed customers to have an entirely new CBD experience, satisfying instant results. 

Local options build communities up to their full potential. This is why Infinite CBD is proud to not only partner with well known chains, but gas stations that are community favorites. In this universe full of opportunity, Infinite CBD is excited to improve the quality of life within these communities and further educate customers on what CBD can offer their lifestyle. 

For more information about Infinite CBD, their mission and the locations in question, please visit infinitecbd.com or contact the dedicated customer service team at 303-562-1645. 

About Infinite CBD: Infinite CBD is a single-source CBD isolate company based in Lakewood, CO. Infinite CBD provides 99%+ CBD products to online retail customers and wholesalers. Cannabidiol (CBD) is shown to helps our customers reduce symptoms of pain, seizures, stress, anxiety, and more.

Attachments 

Jimmy Schneider
Infinite CBD
7206246542
jschneider@infinitecbd.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
