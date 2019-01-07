500 Million Customers Count On McAfee to Secure Their Devices, Homes and Data

New McAfee Innovations in Gaming, the Connected Home and Cross-Device Security Protect What Matters Most to Consumers

Today McAfee announced new solutions and collaborations, further expanding its presence in the consumer cybersecurity industry. The newest addition to the consumer security lineup is McAfee Gamer Security. McAfee Gamer Security is designed from the ground up to protect gamers while optimizing the gaming experience. With this expansion into the gaming security space, McAfee aims to deliver protection for gamers without impact to game play. McAfee also advanced its protection in the connected home and device security through integrations with Dell, Google and Verizon and new cryptojacking protection within McAfee WebAdvisor.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve in both speed and sophistication, we understand that people can feel overwhelmed by navigating the online security space,” said Terry Hicks, executive vice president, consumer business, McAfee. “That’s why we are creating solutions that more than half a billion and growing customers can easily use to address real world digital security challenges. From securing the gaming experience to safeguarding the connected home to protecting against cryptojacking, we’re enabling our customers to protect what matters to them by delivering the peace of mind needed to connect with confidence.”

Expansion into Gaming Security

With both PC gaming and online threats on the rise, three-quarters of gamers revealed they are worried about the security of gaming in the future. Even so, 17 percent of gamers do not, or don’t know if, they have antivirus software installed on their PC. Despite other precautions gamers may take to help protect themselves, installing antivirus software remains one of the best ways to stay secure. McAfee Gamer Security delivers PC gamers the protection they want while optimizing the gaming experience.

Key features include:

Game Mode : Automatically boosts and optimizes resources like CPU, GPU, and RAM to provide a performant gaming experience. Game Mode also allows users to suppress notifications and pop-ups to limit interruptions during the gaming experience

: Automatically boosts and optimizes resources like CPU, GPU, and RAM to provide a performant gaming experience. Game Mode also allows users to suppress notifications and pop-ups to limit interruptions during the gaming experience Gamer-centric Interface: Built to be discoverable and familiar for gamers, the dashboard updates users on the status of their system, including system monitoring and modification options to prioritize performance

Built to be discoverable and familiar for gamers, the dashboard updates users on the status of their system, including system monitoring and modification options to prioritize performance Minimal Security Resource Consumption: With a new product architecture and a smaller resource footprint, gamers will enjoy lightweight security protection at all times. Security features can even be paused during gaming mode for further performance gains

Protecting the Connected Home

As more consumers enjoy the benefits and convenience of a connected home, bad actors are simultaneously looking for ways to exploit their adoption of these technologies. According to McAfee Labs 2019 predictions, cybercriminals will begin using trusted devices like smartphones and tablets to try to gain control of IoT devices via password cracking and exploiting vulnerabilities. This underscores the need for people to ensure they not only have appropriate endpoint protection on all devices but also protection for the home network itself.

To support this need, McAfee and Verizon are working together to provide protection for the home network through Verizon Home Network Protection (HNP). The McAfee-powered solution delivers Verizon Fios customers a simple solution that protects against malicious websites, provides parental controls, and helps protect all devices connected to the home network, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

To further simplify the process of securing today’s connected home, McAfee will soon provide McAfee Secure Home Platform voice commands for the Google Assistant. With this forthcoming integration, customers with a McAfee Secure Home Platform-enabled router can seamlessly use voice commands to customize and monitor security of their connected homes. McAfee Secure Home Platform provides a built-in layer of security that automatically protects internet-connected devices on the home network from a variety of threats and delivers comprehensive parental controls. Consumers will be able to use their voice to manage McAfee Secure Home Platform features with Google Assistant-enabled devices.

Cross-Device Security

In an expansion of its existing collaboration with Dell, McAfee software will be pre-installed on PCs and laptops globally for its Consumer and Small Business customers. Additionally, customers who purchase a new PC or laptop will have the option to extend McAfee protection beyond their Dell computer by installing McAfee cross-device software on their smartphones and tablets, helping secure more devices from the latest threats. Dell Consumer and Small Business customers who purchase Dell Inspiron, XPS, Vostro and G-Series laptops globally will come with a 30-day or 1-year subscription. Alienware, OptiPlex, Latitude and Precision customers will have the option of adding a 30-day free subscription or purchasing a 1-year subscription.

As cryptocurrency continues to command attention from consumers and cybercriminals alike, some websites are now being used to mine cryptocurrency by accessing a users’ device without their consent. To help protect users from malicious hijacking of their devices, McAfee WebAdvisor, which helps block users from malware and phishing attempts, now includes CryptoJacking Blocker. CryptoJacking Blocker shuts down the ability for websites to mine for cryptocurrency and is included in all the McAfee suites that include McAfee WebAdvisor.

