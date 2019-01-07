500 Million Customers Count On McAfee to Secure Their Devices, Homes and Data

Today McAfee announced new solutions and collaborations, further
expanding its presence in the consumer cybersecurity industry. The
newest addition to the consumer security lineup is McAfee Gamer
Security. McAfee Gamer Security is designed from the ground up to
protect gamers while optimizing the gaming experience. With this
expansion into the gaming security space, McAfee aims to deliver
protection for gamers without impact to game play. McAfee also advanced
its protection in the connected home and device security through
integrations with Dell, Google and Verizon and new cryptojacking
protection within McAfee WebAdvisor.
“As the threat landscape continues to evolve in both speed and
sophistication, we understand that people can feel overwhelmed by
navigating the online security space,” said Terry Hicks, executive vice
president, consumer business, McAfee. “That’s why we are creating
solutions that more than half a billion and growing customers can easily
use to address real world digital security challenges. From securing the
gaming experience to safeguarding the connected home to protecting
against cryptojacking, we’re enabling our customers to protect what
matters to them by delivering the peace of mind needed to connect with
confidence.”
Expansion into Gaming Security
With both PC gaming and online threats on the rise, three-quarters
of gamers revealed they are worried about the security of gaming in
the future. Even so, 17 percent of gamers do not, or don’t know if, they
have antivirus software installed on their PC. Despite other precautions
gamers may take to help protect themselves, installing antivirus
software remains one of the best ways to stay secure. McAfee Gamer
Security delivers PC gamers the protection they want while optimizing
the gaming experience.
Key features include:
-
Game Mode: Automatically boosts and optimizes resources like
CPU, GPU, and RAM to provide a performant gaming experience. Game Mode
also allows users to suppress notifications and pop-ups to limit
interruptions during the gaming experience
-
Gamer-centric Interface: Built to be discoverable and familiar
for gamers, the dashboard updates users on the status of their system,
including system monitoring and modification options to prioritize
performance
-
Minimal Security Resource Consumption: With a new product
architecture and a smaller resource footprint, gamers will enjoy
lightweight security protection at all times. Security features can
even be paused during gaming mode for further performance gains
Protecting the Connected Home
As more consumers enjoy the benefits and convenience of a connected
home, bad actors are simultaneously looking for ways to exploit their
adoption of these technologies. According
to McAfee Labs 2019 predictions, cybercriminals will begin using
trusted devices like smartphones and tablets to try to gain control of
IoT devices via password cracking and exploiting vulnerabilities. This
underscores the need for people to ensure they not only have appropriate
endpoint protection on all devices but also protection for the home
network itself.
To support this need, McAfee
and Verizon are working together to provide protection for the home
network through Verizon Home Network Protection (HNP). The
McAfee-powered solution delivers Verizon Fios customers a simple
solution that protects against malicious websites, provides parental
controls, and helps protect all devices connected to the home network,
including Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
To further simplify the process of securing today’s connected home, McAfee
will soon provide McAfee Secure Home Platform voice commands for the
Google Assistant. With this forthcoming integration, customers
with a McAfee Secure Home Platform-enabled router can seamlessly use
voice commands to customize and monitor security of their connected
homes. McAfee Secure Home Platform provides a built-in layer of security
that automatically protects internet-connected devices on the home
network from a variety of threats and delivers comprehensive parental
controls. Consumers will be able to use their voice to manage McAfee
Secure Home Platform features with Google Assistant-enabled devices.
Cross-Device Security
In an expansion of its existing collaboration with Dell, McAfee software
will be pre-installed on PCs and laptops globally for its Consumer and
Small Business customers. Additionally, customers who purchase a new PC
or laptop will have the option to extend McAfee protection beyond their
Dell computer by installing McAfee cross-device software on their
smartphones and tablets, helping secure more devices from the latest
threats. Dell Consumer and Small Business customers who purchase Dell
Inspiron, XPS, Vostro and G-Series laptops globally will come with a
30-day or 1-year subscription. Alienware, OptiPlex, Latitude and
Precision customers will have the option of adding a 30-day free
subscription or purchasing a 1-year subscription.
As cryptocurrency continues to command attention from consumers and
cybercriminals alike, some websites are now being used to mine
cryptocurrency by accessing a users’ device without their consent. To
help protect users from malicious hijacking of their devices, McAfee
WebAdvisor, which helps block users from malware and phishing attempts,
now includes CryptoJacking Blocker. CryptoJacking Blocker shuts down the
ability for websites to mine for cryptocurrency and is included in all
the McAfee suites that include McAfee WebAdvisor.
For more information on McAfee’s CES announcements, visit the McAfee
Newsroom.
