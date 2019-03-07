$500K Grant from Synergy Bank and FHLB Dallas Helps Housing Complex Break Ground

10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12; 617 Hobson Street, Houma

Synergy Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will break ground on a project that was helped in part by a $500,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to Options for Independence. Options for Independence, which provides behavioral health services and resources for youth, families and communities, will use the grant to cover the construction cost of five homes for very-low income and homeless households with special needs in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana.

The media is encouraged to join bank representatives at a ground-breaking ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at one of the new properties at 617 Hobson Street in Houma.

AHP funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members, such as Synergy Bank, in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing, as well as housing for homeless individuals in their community. Since the AHP’s inception in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $278 million in AHP and AHP set-aside programs, such as HELP and SNAP, to assist more than 51,000 households.

For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.

WHAT: Ground Breaking WHEN: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 WHO: Jerry Ledet, Jr., President and CEO, Synergy Bank Barry Chauvin, President and CEO, Options for Independence Greg Hettrick, First Vice President, Director of Community Investment, FHLB Dallas WHERE: 617 Hobson Street Houma, Louisiana 70360

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005658/en/