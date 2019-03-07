$500K Grant from Synergy Bank and FHLB Dallas Helps Housing Complex Break Ground

Synergy Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will
break ground on a project that was helped in part by a $500,000
Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to Options for Independence.
Options for Independence, which provides behavioral health services and
resources for youth, families and communities, will use the grant to
cover the construction cost of five homes for very-low income and
homeless households with special needs in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana.
The media is encouraged to join bank representatives at a
ground-breaking ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at
one of the new properties at 617 Hobson Street in Houma.
AHP funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members, such as Synergy
Bank, in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of
owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing, as well as housing for
homeless individuals in their community. Since the AHP’s inception in
1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $278 million in AHP and AHP
set-aside programs, such as HELP and SNAP, to assist more than 51,000
households.
For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.
WHAT:
Ground Breaking
WHEN:
10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019
WHO:
Jerry Ledet, Jr., President and CEO, Synergy Bank
Barry Chauvin, President and CEO, Options for Independence
Greg Hettrick, First Vice President, Director of Community
Investment, FHLB Dallas
WHERE:
617 Hobson Street
Houma, Louisiana 70360
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005658/en/