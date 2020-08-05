Log in
50m FUND MUST GET TO BEEF FINISHERS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE – IFA

08/05/2020

05 Aug 2020

Beef Package
, Cattle, COVID-19

IFA President Tim Cullinan has welcomed the announcement from Minister Dara Calleary on the details of the Beef Finisher payment scheme.

€50m had been announced in June in recognition of the difficulties that beef finishers had endured because of Brexit and COVID-19 disruption.

Tim Cullinan said it's crucial that the money gets out to farmers as soon as possible and that the full €50m is spent.

'There should be a provision to increase the payment per animal if there is any underspend,' he said

IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden encouraged farmers to apply once the scheme opens in two weeks' time on August 19th.

'The scheme will apply to farmers who had cattle slaughtered between February 1st and June 12th. It's expected the payment will be in the region of €100 per head. This will be a significant boost for the Autumn cattle trade,' he said.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 21:31:06 UTC
