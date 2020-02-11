Log in
50th Hollow Cathode Gas Plasma Source Ordered from Meaglow Ltd

02/11/2020 | 10:01am EST

In the semiconductor industry, hollow cathodes are best known for their application as sputter sources, however an increasingly successful range of gas plasma sources have been built by Meaglow Ltd for application in plasma enhanced atomic layer deposition (PE-ALD) and plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition (PE-CVD). In the past, thin non-oxide films grown by PE-ALD had suffered from severe oxygen contamination problems, a problem that is largely solved with Meaglow’s hollow cathodes, which have the other advantages of high radical flux, low ion damage, and scalability. Meaglow has made several large area sources, in fact, the new order that pushes past the 50th plasma source is for three 4” diameter sources and an 8” diameter source for the OEM Okyay Tech (www.okyaytechald.com/) who will use the sources in some of their upcoming ALD equipment builds. Meaglow has also built 12” diameter sources for other customers.

“We believe Meaglow’s designs represent the first successful, wide spread, application of hollow cathode gas sources for thin film deposition,” says Dr. Scott Butcher, Chief Scientist of Meaglow Ltd. “Past designs struggled with uniform plasma distribution, a problem which Meaglow has overcome.” Dr Butcher’s early exposure to radiofrequency hollow cathode technology, back in the 1990s, was a good fit for solving some of the problems faced by our PE-ALD customers. Now our technology can be found in ten countries, and our customers have published over forty related journal papers, most of which are listed on our website.

About Meaglow Ltd.

Meaglow Ltd. Is a privately owned corporation in the industrial city of Thunder Bay, Canada. It’s range of next generation hollow cathode plasma sources is transforming the way plasma deposition is done. www.meaglow.com


© Business Wire 2020
