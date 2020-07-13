54 percent of deaths in 2019 caused by cancer or CVD

Lung cancer is still the most common type of cancer, accounting for nearly 22 percent of all cancer-related mortality (over 10 thousand persons). Of this group, nearly 3.7 thousandpeople died from cancer in lymphatic or blood-forming tissues, while in 3.5 thousanddeaths the cause was colorectal cancer.

CVD mortality down by one-quarter since 1970

Over the past 50 years, cardiovascular mortality has declined by one-quarter: from just under 50 thousanddeaths in 1970 to over 37 thousandin 2019. The decline was more substantial among men (33 percent)than among women (15 percent).

Cancer mortality showed a steady rise at the same time: from over 25 thousanddeaths in 1970 to 45 thousandin 2019, with a more significant increase among women than among men (90 versus 68 percent). From 2005 onwards, cancer has surpassed CVD as a death cause in male mortality. The same has applied to women only since 2016.

1970 14.4 10.9 27.1 22.6 1971 14.8 10.9 26.8 22.6 1972 15.2 11.2 28.3 23.9 1973 15.8 11.4 26.8 22.9 1974 16.0 11.5 26.6 22.9 1975 16.6 11.8 27.6 23.2 1976 16.9 11.6 28.3 23.5 1977 16.7 11.8 26.8 23.0 1978 17.6 12.2 27.7 24.0 1979 17.6 12.6 27.8 23.7 1980 18.2 12.5 27.4 23.8 1981 18.4 13.2 27.8 24.4 1982 18.7 13.1 27.9 24.9 1983 18.7 13.4 27.8 24.6 1984 19.2 13.7 27.8 25.5 1985 19.2 14.1 28.4 25.9 1986 19.7 14.3 27.5 25.7 1987 20.1 14.9 26.2 24.6 1988 20.3 15.1 26.1 25.4 1989 20.1 15.3 26.2 25.6 1990 19.9 15.3 25.9 25.7 1991 20.1 15.5 25.8 26.1 1992 20.4 15.6 25.2 26.4 1993 20.5 16.0 26.6 27.7 1994 20.4 16.1 25.3 26.4 1995 20.4 16.1 25.5 26.6 1996 20.8 16.5 25.2 26.1 1997 20.4 16.7 24.3 25.5 1998 20.6 16.8 24.3 25.5 1999 21.0 17.2 24.0 25.6 2000 20.7 17.0 23.6 25.6 2001 20.6 17.1 22.8 24.8 2002 20.7 17.4 23.0 25.0 2003 20.8 17.4 22.6 24.3 2004 21.1 17.7 21.4 23.3 2005 21.2 18.1 20.8 22.6 2006 21.3 18.2 19.9 21.9 2007 21.7 18.1 19.3 21.5 2008 21.9 18.9 18.8 21.4 2009 22.5 18.8 18.3 20.6 2010 23.1 19.2 18.3 20.7 2011 23.0 19.9 17.9 20.3 2012 23.5 19.8 18.0 20.3 2013 22.9 19.5 18.0 20.5 2014 23.2 19.8 17.7 20.2 2015 23.9 20.3 18.6 20.8 2016 24.5 20.7 18.1 20.5 2017 24.5 20.4 18.1 20.1 2018 24.4 20.4 18.3 19.5 2019* 24.3 20.7 18.2 19.2 * provisional figures

Cancer mortality down in relative terms

Notwithstanding the absolute annual increase in cancer mortality, cancer has become a less common death cause in relative terms. When taking into account population growth and ageing, the cancer mortality rate has shown a downward trend as of the late 1980s. This decline is more significant among men. Among women it is small, mainly due to an increase in lung cancer deaths. The standardised CVD mortality rate (number of deaths in every 100 thousand persons) has been falling since the early 1970s.