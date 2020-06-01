55,000 cubic meters of natural gas and 1.4 tons of gas condensate are produced daily at the South Kemach field

Overhaul of several wells is underway at the South Kemachi field in the Mubarek oil and gas production department of Uzbekneftegaz, the press service of Uzbekneftegaz reports.

In particular, overhaul works were carried out in well No. 112.

Water inflow isolation works were carried out by Uzneftegazkuduktamirlash.

As a result of the perforation works in the range of 2235-2230 m, an industrial gas inflow was obtained with a daily flow rate of 55,000 cubic meters and 1.4 tons of gas condensate.

The South Kemachi oil and gas condensate field is located in the Karaulbazar district of the Bukhara region and was commissioned in 1978.

