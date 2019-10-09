5G Americas: Edge Computing Not a One-Size-Fits-All for 5G

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Americas , the industry trade association and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, today announced the publication of the ‘5G at the Edge’ white paper that explores new groundbreaking possibilities emerging from the combination of Edge Computing with 5G technologies. Edge Computing refers to locating applications, general-purpose compute, storage, and associated switching and control functions that are required to run them - relatively close to end users and/or IoT endpoints.



Chris Pearson, President, 5G Americas said, “Edge Computing locates processing power closer to where data collection actually takes place – nearer to the radio access network than the core, but it’s not one size fits all. As operators deploy edge computing, they will need to consider their architecture to address specific services, applications and use cases.”

This 5G Americas’ white paper explores Edge Computing’s role in the evolution of 5G architecture, the application of Cloud-native principles such as software defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV), and identifies various methodologies currently being adopted for 5G applications. It covers detailed emerging use cases and outlines the stringent requirements needed to facilitate advanced mobility, compute, storage capabilities for emerging 5G wireless networks.

Additionally, this paper supplies an in-depth view of the various industry and open source initiatives defining emerging EDGE architectures. Overall, it defines the next generation Edge reference architecture and explores future directions in networking.

According to Pearson, “As 5G networks become more distributed, they will get more complex and need data processing that takes advantage of cloud-native principles like containerization and micro-services. Edge computing and network transformation will lead operators to enable new low-latency scenarios in Augmented Reality, V2X transportation, manufacturing, health, education and beyond.”

“A new reference architecture based on data centric technologies like analytics, networking and storage for edge computing-enabled 5G systems is being shaped that will have broad implications for how wireless networks operate in the future,” explained Rao Yallapragada, Director of Advanced Technologies for Intel and a co-leader of the paper’s working group.

“5G At The Edge” covers some pertinent topics:

Edge computing is critical for 5G networks to enable new applications that need reduced network latency for real-time operations, such as augmented and virtual reality for events, video & speech analytics, remote monitoring for video security, and others. Edge computing allows for augmented reality applications. It also paves way for video and speech analytics. It accelarates the web by improving the management of local content. 5G networks can bring ultra reliable low-latency communications (uRLLC) based healthcare, security, and manufacturing to remote locations enabled via Edge Computing.

5G incorporates edge computing into wireless networks with emerging open source initiatives and standards to manage data across the network, from radio access, transport, to the core - enabling powerful new capabilities like network slicing.

Edge computing uses innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to improve the management of data workloads across networks.

According to Rao, “5G and Edge Computing are mutually reinforcing. Edge architecture’s need for low latency drives demand for 5G, and 5G’s growing availability increases the pull of workloads from the core to the Edge.”

5G Americas would like to recognize the significant project leadership and important contributions of leaders Paul Smith of AT&T and Rao Yallapragada of Intel, along with many representatives from member companies on 5G Americas’ Board of Governors who participated in the development of this white paper. The paper is available for free download on the 5G Americas website. Blog post by Chris Pearson, and presentation slides are also featured on the 5G Americas website.

