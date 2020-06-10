5G Home Internet races into the Motor City

What you need to know:



Verizon 5G Home Internet expands to Detroit, making it the sixth city to offer residents the wireless broadband 5G service.

Enhanced 5G Home service now available in select areas of Indianapolis and Los Angeles.

Detroit residents can enjoy blazing fast home internet with no hidden fees and no annual contract at a cost of $50 per month for Verizon customers * and $70 per month for non-Verizon customers ** .

and $70 per month for non-Verizon customers . Customers get a variety of content options at no cost when they sign up, including Disney+ and YouTube TV.

Verizon will expand 5G Home Internet service to ten cities in 2020.

DETROIT, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Home is now available in the Motor City. Residents in parts of Metro Detroit can now sign up for Verizon’s blazing fast 5G Home Internet - the perfect option for those of us that are working from home, homeschooling kids, or just enjoy binging content or powering a smart home.



“Detroit customers now have access to the next generation of lightning fast home broadband internet service,” said Frank Boulben, SVP consumer marketing and products at Verizon. “5G Home Internet on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Network will provide customers with flexibility, freedom and choice that enables a whole new world of experiences in the comfort of the home, something more useful now than perhaps ever before.”

Why 5G Home Internet?

5G Home is the backbone for your digital home. The new service comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6 Router, so you can enjoy peak speeds of up to 1 Gbps1; that means multiple devices running at the same time for all your connectivity needs. The Router also features Amazon Alexa Built-in, allowing customers to control smart home devices, hear the news, ask questions and access more than 100,000 skills – hands-free. Tired of waiting on the cable installer? Even the set-up process is fast; you can do Self Setup with 5G Home Internet on your own time with minimal effort.



For all your Entertainment Needs

Verizon is teaming up with the best content providers in the industry to give you access and exclusive offers for the content and entertainment you want most. Customers will enjoy YouTube TV for one month, Disney+ for one year and gaming on Google Stadia for three months, all at no additional cost.2 Stadia is the perfect way to game without relying on costly hardware, and it plays smoothly with a 5G Home Internet connection.



Customers who sign up for 5G Home Internet can also snag a free Stream TV device, which delivers access to an extensive library of OTT channels, apps and entertainment, including Netflix and Amazon Prime.



How do I get it?

Welcome to the future. It’s all about blazing speeds, no fuss service, no annual contracts and no hidden fees. Go to verizonwireless.com/5g/home to find out if 5G Home is in your area and sign up to get the first three months free.

5G Acceleration & Expansion



Verizon continues to expand 5G home and mobile coverage across the country. This month, customers in parts of Indianapolis and Los Angeles will have access to enhanced 5G Home service, and by the end of 2020, 5G Home Internet will be available in 10 cities nationwide. Recently, Verizon announced additional implementation milestones including San Diego as the 35th 5G Ultra Wideband mobile market, uploads on 5G, a new virtual 5G lab and more ecosystem partners to speed 5G acceleration and development.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

*with Verizon mobile plan of $30 or more req'd

**with autopay and paperless billing

1Typical download speeds around 300 Mbps and, depending on location, peak speeds up to 1 Gbps.

2Stadia Premier Edition: Offer valid thru 8.18.20 for a Stadia Premier Edition: 3-month Stadia Pro trial offer, a Stadia Controller and a Google Chromecast Ultra. Google requires valid form of payment at sign-up for Stadia Pro trial offer, which will not be charged until the trial period expires. Thereafter, your Stadia Pro subscription will auto-renew at $9.99/month or then-current standard subscription price, unless you cancel. If you cancel your Stadia Pro Subscription, you will lose access to games unlocked in the subscription and any add-on or expansion content you have purchased for those games. Add-on content is not refundable.Offer available to new Stadia subscribers at initial sign up who are U.S. residents (except in Hawaii or Guam) 18 years or older, with a Google account, and is not combinable with other Stadia promotions. Limit one offer per household; non- transferrable. 5G Home must be installed by 9.22.20 and the account maintained in good standing to redeem. Verizon will email redemption instructions. You must redeem code by 11.21.20. Offer valid while supplies last and may be canceled at any time. See https://store.google.com/us/product/stadia/ for full details.

Get 12 months of Disney+ on us from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon by 10.30.20); Must be 18 years of age or older. When 12 month promotional period expires, your Disney+ subscription will auto-renew at $6.99+ tax per month, and you will be charged monthly on your Verizon bill unless you cancel with Verizon. If you are a current multi-year or annual Disney+ subscriber, your existing subscription will be paused during the promotional period and will resume through Disney at the end of the 12-month period. Offer eligible on one Verizon account. In New Mexico, your subscription will terminate when your Promotional Period ends. Use of the Disney+ service is subject to the Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscriber Agreement.

First month trial promotion open to participants subscribing to Verizon 5G Home service from October 24, 2019 - June 30, 2020 and must be redeemed by August 31, 2020. Offer redeemable where YouTube is available and for new YouTubeTV subscribers who have never participated in a YouTube TV trial. Local channel availability may vary. Promotional value of subscription(s) nontransferable, not for resale, and not redeemable for cash. Valid payment form req’d at sign-up. Subscribers will be automatically charged current standard subscription price of $49.99/mo. at end of trial period as allowed by applicable laws. Cancel any time before trial is over at no charge. New users only. Must be 18 years or older. Google account required. Full terms here: www.youtube.com/t/terms_paidservice .

