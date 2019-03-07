5G RuralFirst : Launches Me+Moo – the World's First 5G Enabled ‘Connected Cow' App

As part of its mission to explore the potential for 5G in rural
locations, 5G
RuralFirst has today released Me+Moo, a smartphone app that lets you
choose your own connected cow and receive daily updates beamed from
sensors present on the farm. Designed to showcase the latest technology
that is powering the future of agriculture, the app is an educational
tool suitable for everyone from cow enthusiasts to tech-heads and
agricultural workers.
What does Me+Moo do?
The Me+Moo app offers participants the chance to choose their own
connected cow from a 5G RuralFirst farm and learn about how 5G
technology is being used in everyday life with animals. Once a cow has
been selected, app users will receive regular updates on everything from
how the cows are eating to how they are sleeping using the data
collected by 5G technology. Each cow has been given their own profile –
similar to that you may see on a dating app – with their name and a
glimpse into their own specific personality.
Users are encouraged to select their favourite cow, invite their friends
to do the same to build their own virtual herd and compete for the top
spot on the herd leaderboard. Users are also provided with regular
videos and animations talking about 5G and its application on the farm.
Through daily updates and videos, the app will showcase how the
connected collars monitor the movements, health and milk production of
the cows.
Who’s behind the app?
5G RuralFirst is a co-innovation project, part funded by UK Government's
Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS), led by Cisco
alongside principal partner University of Strathclyde and a consortium
of other partners from across business, government, and academia. Its
first goal is to create rural test-beds and trials for 5G wireless and
mobile connectivity across three main sites in the Orkney Islands,
Shropshire, and Somerset. For more information about the trials and 5G
RuralFirst, visit its website: 5Gruralfirst.org
How do I download it?
Download on iOS
or Android.
Are there any additional assets?
The
following link contains a range of resources, including explainer
videos, screenshots of the app and most importantly…...pictures of the
cows.
