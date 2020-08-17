5W Public Relations : Welcomes CBD Dog Health to Roster of Cannabis Clients

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today it has been named PR agency of record for CBD Dog Health, a pet wellness company offering a range of CBD oil-infused products for pets. 5W will work with the client to educate mainstream audiences on the benefits of holistic hemp treatments for pets, as well as increase awareness for the brand's industry-leading, full spectrum CBD product lines.

Earlier this year 5WPR was named to Green Market Report's list of Most Effective PR Firms in the Cannabis Industry. The annual list names the most effective Cannabis PR firms based on experience, relationships, and compliance know-how. 5W is excited to expand their experiences within the industry with CBD for pets.

"CBD has become a thriving consumer industry in the last few years, experiencing extraordinary growth in popularity and product offerings across the board," says 5WPR President of Consumer Practice, Dara A. Busch. "5W has proved our ability to provide results for our existing CBD clients, and now we're looking to do the same by expanding into the pet CBD space."

"As we continue our commitment to advocating for pets to live their best lives possible with full spectrum hemp solutions, we're excited to partner with an agency that has demonstrated experience in helping CBD products breakthrough the category and reach everyday consumers," said Angela Ardolino, Co-Founder of CBD Dog Health, Certified Cannabis Specialist & Holistic Pet Expert.

5W PR understands the competitive environment in the CBD and cannabis industry and has developed tried and true strategies for hyper-targeting their clients' core demographic while adhering to regulations and policies From facilitating the launch of new products, to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, 5W's experience in the CBD and cannabis arena gets clients the results they are looking for.

About CBD Dog Health

CBD DOG Health is a pet wellness company that offers a range of CBD oil-infused products for pets. CBD-rich hemp oil is all-natural and non-psychoactive, which makes it an appealing option for pet parents looking for relief for their pet's inflammation, pain, anxiety, psychosis, seizures, spasms, and other conditions. The company's cannabinoid formulations are homeopathic blends of CBD and other all-natural ingredients, including arnica, ginger, frankincense, salmon oil, vanilla, and various other natural compounds. All these ingredients are specially formulated to work in concert for extended absorption and optimal effectiveness for dogs of any breed and size. For more information, visit www.cbddoghealth.com, and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

