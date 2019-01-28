5W Public Relations : and London-based The PHA Group form Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 10 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has announced a strategic partnership with London-based The PHA Group, which will expand and enhance both agencies' presence in the global market. The partnership will allow the two agencies to share resources across the United States and the UK, inclusive of regional insights, strategic approach and an employee exchange program.

"The partnership is designed to foster program and employee talents through global integration, diversifying and strengthening 5W's highly-acclaimed services for companies worldwide," said Matthew Caiola, Executive Vice President of 5W PR's Corporate and Technology Practices. "We are dedicated to maintaining a diverse set of PR skills, by embracing information and best practices from around the globe."

Starting in April 2019, the exchange program will offer a unique opportunity for employees of both 5W and PHA to work in an international PR office, observing how campaigns are activated and gain a global perspective on communications services. The two agencies have already commenced working together on several campaigns for clients in the consumer and tech space, providing a unique offering for businesses seeking multi-regional services provided by top firms in both the U.S. and the U.K.

"Our partnership with The PHA Group is a reflection of both agencies' drive to remain at the forefront of the ever-evolving PR landscape," said Dara A. Busch, Executive Vice President of Consumer Practice at 5W PR. "We are extremely proud and excited to kick off the new year with this announcement and set the tone for a very innovative and successful 2019."

"We see the exchange as a huge benefit for our staff and ultimately our clients," added Mark Gregory, CEO of The PHA Group. "The communications landscape and industry are forever changing. This initiative not only benefits our employees' progression and development but widens the international network and reach that we can provide to our clients. We are excited to see what we can achieve as we progress in our new partnership with 5W Public Relations."

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR and Communications agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 160 professionals serving clients in B2C - Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit, B2B - Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

About The PHA Group: The PHA Group is a London based multi-award-winning communications agency. PHA has a multi-channel approach with experienced experts able to deliver real value to help transform a business or career. Their journalistic roots ensure the best contacts book in the industry with unrivalled access to editors and journalists across the media spectrum. Their specialist social media team works to ensure your brand gets noticed, whilst their dedicated in-house studio, design, brand and create beautiful assets for clients' campaigns. They pride themselves on being a one-stop shop developing integrated strategies bespoke to each of their clients.

