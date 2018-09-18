Log in
5miles and the Dallas Mavericks Team Up to Bring the Virtual Marketplace Experience to Life

09/18/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5miles.com, one of the largest peer-to-peer marketplaces in the nation, is teaming up with the Dallas Mavericks to host a live marketplace event on Saturday, Sept. 29 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.), 5miles LIVE! This first-ever event is designed to showcase local artisans, small businesses, service providers, and sellers on the 5miles marketplace. 

0_medium_IMG_4622.PNG
5miles LIVE! A Marketplace Experience with the Dallas Mavericks


2_medium_IMG_4619.JPG
5miles LIVE! Saturday, Sept. 29 at Victory Plaza in Dallas


4_medium_5milesLiveLogo_2018_3copy.jpg


Taking place in Dallas at the iconic Victory Plaza, the main entrance to the American Airlines Center, 5miles LIVE! will bring the virtual marketplace experience to life with a variety of for-sale items, art, food, music, and even pet adoptions. As one of the most popular shopping apps on both Android and iOS devices, 5miles has grown into an online community of 15 million users across the country, including more than a million in North Texas alone.

Free, family-friendly, and open to the public, 5miles LIVE! is benefiting a number of local charity partners, among them the Mavs Foundation, through suggested donations of $5. Earlier this year, 5miles and the Dallas Mavericks announced a co-branded, community partnership which includes a jersey patch sponsorship and in-game activations for the upcoming season. As such, a limited quantity of tickets to the Mavs’ first home game of the preseason, directly following the event, will be handed out to 5miles LIVE! vendors and visitors.

In addition to the Mavs Foundation, 5miles LIVE! also will benefit: 

  • The SPCA of Texas, whose goal is to provide every animal exceptional care and a loving home, every year rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes thousands of animals.
  • The Salvation Army DFW, whose community efforts help support Adult Rehabilitation Centers, offers those struggling with a second chance at life. 
  • Five Sisters, whose mission is to establish a sustainable manufacturing enterprise that enables disenfranchised persons who are refugees, single parents, homeless or ex-offenders to produce products for public sale, in order to financially support themselves and their families.

Each of these local charities will have representatives on site, including an area for pet adoptions as well as for selling one-of-a-kind finds to support their organizations. In addition, there will be a variety of vendors such as The Barkery, JBloom, and Sugar Momma Scrubs, as well as popular food trucks like 7 Sisters Gourmet, SkewU, Steel City Pops, and Tutta’s Pizza. Drinks will be provided by Old No. 7 Club while DJ Poison Ivy, a popular radio mixer and the Mavs’ first female team DJ, will provide music at the event. 

The 5miles app is the first of its kind to bring together buyers and sellers of second-hand goods and local services (including housing and jobs). For more information about  5miles LIVE!, visit 5miles.com/5milesLIVE.

Attachments 

Mark Brinkerhoff
5miles
(817) 681-5739
mark@5milesapp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
