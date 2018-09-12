5th Annual Mortgages For Men Workshop From Dollar Bank

After more than 20 years assisting thousands of women with achieving
their dream of homeownership, Dollar
Bank is once again offering a workshop geared toward men. The free Mortgages
For Men Home Buying Workshop will take place at the David L.
Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday September 22, 2018.
“Affordable housing is one of the biggest problems that we face in
Pittsburgh and rental costs continue to rise. One way to combat that is
to own your own home. Buying a home can be a frightening and
overwhelming experience for anyone. Our Mortgages For Men Workshop is
the perfect place to start,” explained Carol Neyland, Senior Vice
President of Community Development at Dollar Bank. “A highlight of the
workshop includes inspirational presentations by new homeowners who
overcame their own problems with the help of Dollar Bank's credit
counselors.”
The Mortgages For Men Workshop is designed to assist people who are
looking to buy a home. Attendees learn about the various mortgage loan
programs available to them and come to understand the importance and
power of credit. Harold Hayes will moderate the session. Reservations
can be made by calling 1-800-345-3655 or online at MortgagesForMen.com.
“We assist attendees with repairing their credit issues, we show them
how to save money in manageable ways and we help them set and stick to a
budget. We also explain the vocabulary of home buying in everyday
language,” continues Neyland. “Plus, mortgage rates are still at
historically low levels.”
Mortgages For Men is just one part of Dollar Bank's effort to provide
help to would-be borrowers who have special needs. Judith Mason, Vice
President of Community Development, works closely with participants of Dollar
Bank’s Home Ownership Program. “Our training in savings, budgeting
and credit counseling creates a safety net by providing the tools
individuals need for homeownership. It is our commitment to help program
participants into an affordable mortgage so they can successfully
achieve their dream," describes Mason.
Workshop attendees will be encouraged to continue working with Dollar
Bank Counselors. Assistance includes educational classes, private credit
restoration counseling sessions, special savings programs and other
informational and motivational group sessions.
The Mortgages For Men Home Buying Workshop will begin at 9:00 AM on
Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center
in downtown Pittsburgh. Reservations can be made by calling
1-800-345-3655 or online at MortgagesForMen.com.
The workshop is open to single and married men, women and couples with
or without children, all are welcome.
About Dollar Bank
Dollar Bank has assets of more than $8 billion. Today, Dollar Bank
operates more than 70
locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia and has over
1,300 employees. For more than 160 years, Dollar Bank has grown to
become a large, full service, regional bank committed to providing the
highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses.
Dollar Bank (www.dollar.bank)
is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005990/en/