5th Annual Mortgages For Men Workshop From Dollar Bank

09/12/2018 | 09:14pm CEST

After more than 20 years assisting thousands of women with achieving their dream of homeownership, Dollar Bank is once again offering a workshop geared toward men. The free Mortgages For Men Home Buying Workshop will take place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday September 22, 2018.

“Affordable housing is one of the biggest problems that we face in Pittsburgh and rental costs continue to rise. One way to combat that is to own your own home. Buying a home can be a frightening and overwhelming experience for anyone. Our Mortgages For Men Workshop is the perfect place to start,” explained Carol Neyland, Senior Vice President of Community Development at Dollar Bank. “A highlight of the workshop includes inspirational presentations by new homeowners who overcame their own problems with the help of Dollar Bank's credit counselors.”

The Mortgages For Men Workshop is designed to assist people who are looking to buy a home. Attendees learn about the various mortgage loan programs available to them and come to understand the importance and power of credit. Harold Hayes will moderate the session. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-345-3655 or online at MortgagesForMen.com.

“We assist attendees with repairing their credit issues, we show them how to save money in manageable ways and we help them set and stick to a budget. We also explain the vocabulary of home buying in everyday language,” continues Neyland. “Plus, mortgage rates are still at historically low levels.”

Mortgages For Men is just one part of Dollar Bank's effort to provide help to would-be borrowers who have special needs. Judith Mason, Vice President of Community Development, works closely with participants of Dollar Bank’s Home Ownership Program. “Our training in savings, budgeting and credit counseling creates a safety net by providing the tools individuals need for homeownership. It is our commitment to help program participants into an affordable mortgage so they can successfully achieve their dream," describes Mason.

Workshop attendees will be encouraged to continue working with Dollar Bank Counselors. Assistance includes educational classes, private credit restoration counseling sessions, special savings programs and other informational and motivational group sessions.

The Mortgages For Men Home Buying Workshop will begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-345-3655 or online at MortgagesForMen.com. The workshop is open to single and married men, women and couples with or without children, all are welcome.

About Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank has assets of more than $8 billion. Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 70 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia and has over 1,300 employees. For more than 160 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become a large, full service, regional bank committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Dollar Bank (www.dollar.bank) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.


© Business Wire 2018
