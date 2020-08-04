6.3 thousand confirmed COVID-19 deaths in March and April 2020

CBS has been publishing mortality statistics on a weekly basis since 3 April. The numbers are based on death certificates which CBS receives every day from the municipal population registers. These death certificates do not list the specific cause of death yet. The figures on causes of death are compiled based on death cause certificates which are completed by an attending medical practitioner. CBS receives these certificates via the municipality where the death occurred. At present, 94.8 percent of all death cause certificates for the month of April have been received and processed by CBS; for March this is currently 97.6 percent. More information on this can be found here: How CBS compiles mortality figures in corona times

Excess mortality in March and April mainly due to COVID-19

For the period week 10 to 17 inclusive (2 March-26 April 2020), there were over 8,300 more deaths than might ordinarily be expected for that period; this is referred to as excess mortality. This estimate is based on data from death certificates which are sent to CBS every day. According to the data in the causes of death statistic, 5,995 people were confirmed to have died from COVID-19 during that period while another 1,891 deaths were suspected COVID-19 cases as indicated by the attending physician or municipal coroner. The attending physician or coroner must haves stated that COVID-19 played a crucial role in the death. Therefore, altogether 7,886 persons died over weeks 10 to 17 inclusive whose death was either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. This number may be revised upwards after all additional cause of death forms for this period have been processed.

Data sources for CBS and RIVM

For the period week 10 to 17 inclusive (2 March-26 April 2020), the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) reports 4,890 COVID-19 deaths based on data received from municipal health services. In the same period, CBS registered 5,995 confirmed COVID-19 deaths based on the cause of death forms. There are several explanations for the discrepancies between the CBS and RIVM figures. Firstly, there may have been death forms carrying the indication COVID-19 as the cause of death based on the clinical picture, but not confirmed by laboratory testing. These deaths are not included in the RIVM figures. Secondly, deaths which were confirmed cases of COVID-19 and tested positive in the laboratory may not have been reported as such to the municipal health services (GGD), which also means they are not included in the RIVM figures.

Higher COVID-19 mortality among men

Over half of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 deaths were male: 4,451 men against 3,836 women died of COVID-19 in March and April. In relative terms as well, per thousand inhabitants, there were more male than female COVID-19 deaths across the different age groups. COVID-19 mortality among men was even twice as high as among women in the age group 75 to 79 years (2.28 against 1.03 per thousand inhabitants).

The average age of the men who were confirmed COVID-19 deaths in this group was 79.6 years; the average age of the women was 83.4 years. Among the suspected cases of death due to COVID-19, the average age was slightly higher: 81.9 years among the men and 84.6 years among the women.

Mortality due to other death causes

The provisional figures show that in March and April 2020, fewer deaths were related to CVD and cancer than in the same months in 2019. Mortality due to mental or nervous disorders - such as dementia - was virtually equal to the level recorded one year previously. In March, the number of suicides was similar to March 2019; in April, it was lower than twelve months previously. The number of traffic deaths in March and April was roughly the same as in the same months last year. Due to the fact that mortality figures by cause of death are still not complete, and this refers to two months only, no firm conclusions should be drawn from this information.