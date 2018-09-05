Log in
$6.36 Bn Rocket Propulsion Market - Global Forecast to 2023

09/05/2018 | 11:14am CEST

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rocket Propulsion Market by Type (Rocket Motor, Rocket Engine), Orbit (LEO, MEO, GEO, Beyond GEO), Launch Vehicle Type (Manned, Unmanned), End User (Military & Government, Commercial), Propulsion Type, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rocket propulsion market is estimated to be USD 4.23 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2018 to 2023.

The propulsion system of a rocket used to generate thrust to lift the rocket into space is called rocket propulsion. The propulsion of a rocket includes all parts, such as tank, pump, propellant, motor, and nozzle, among others. The growth of the rocket propulsion market can be attributed to the reducing mission cost and increasing space expeditions. Increasing spending on research & development for enhanced efficiency is also a major factor fueling the growth of the market.

The hybrid propulsion segment is estimated to lead the rocket propulsion market in 2018. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced liquid propulsion engines and high thrust rocket motors for space launch vehicles.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing demand for exploration activities among countries, such as India, China, and Japan. Increasing space missions are expected to fuel the growth of the rocket propulsion market in the region.

The rocket propulsion market has been segmented on the basis of type, propulsion type, orbit, launch vehicle type, end user, component, and region. These segments and subsegments are mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding key market dynamics and major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) that influence the growth of the rocket propulsion market, in addition to an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the rocket propulsion market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Rocket Propulsion Market
4.2 Rocket Propulsion Market, By Type
4.3 Asia Pacific: Rocket Propulsion Market, By End User
4.4 Europe: Rocket Propulsion Market, By Propulsion Type
4.5 Rocket Propulsion Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Reducing Mission Cost
5.2.1.2 High Efficiency and Technological Advancements in Rocket Propulsion
5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Space Expeditions
5.2.1.4 Significant Investments By Venture Capital Companies Leading to Rise in Space Exploration Missions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Dedicated Launch Vehicles for the Launch of Small Satellites
5.2.2.2 Lack of Measures for the Disposal of Orbital Debris
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Research & Development
5.2.3.2 Technological Upgradation in Space Industry Leading to Low Cost of Spacecraft Launches
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Significant Investments Required for the Development of New Technologies
5.2.4.2 Scarce Intellectual Assets in Many Countries Hindering Expansion of the Rocket Propulsion Market
5.2.4.3 Lack of Knowledge Transfer Platforms

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Developments in Launcher Recoverability
6.2.2 Improvements in Propellant Technologies
6.2.3 Upper Stage and Spacecraft Orbit Raising Technologies
6.2.4 Technological Innovations Required for Recovery
6.3 Emerging Trends
6.3.1 Reuseable Launch Vehicles
6.3.2 Development of Dedicated Launch Vehicles for Small Satellites
6.3.3 Space Debris Removal
6.3.4 Innovations in Space Propulsion
6.3.5 Innovations & Patent Registrations

7 Rocket Propulsion Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction
7.2 Rocket Motor
7.3 Rocket Engine

8 Rocket Propulsion Market, By Propulsion Type

8.1 Introduction
8.2 Solid Propulsion
8.3 Liquid Propulsion
8.4 Hybrid Propulsion

9 Rocket Propulsion Market, By Orbit Type

9.1 Introduction
9.2 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)
9.3 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)
9.4 Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)
9.5 Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit (BGEO)

10 Rocket Propulsion Market, By Launch Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction
10.2 Unmanned
10.2.1 Small Lift Launch Vehicles (<350,000kg)
10.2.2 Medium to Heavy Vehicles (>350,000 Kg)
10.3 Manned
10.3.1 Space Capsule

11 Rocket Propulsion Market, By Component

11.1 Introduction
11.2 Motor Casing
11.3 Nozzle
11.4 Igniter Hardware
11.5 Vavle
11.6 Turbo Pump
11.7 Combustion Chamber
11.8 Propellant
11.9 Others

12 Rocket Propulsion Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction
12.2 Commercial
12.3 Military & Government

13 Regional Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 Contracts
14.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Expansions, and Acquisitions

15 Company Profiles

  • SpaceX
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne
  • Antrix
  • Orbital ATK
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Safran S.A.
  • Blue Origin
  • NPO Energomash
  • Virgin Galactic
  • IHI
  • JSC Kuznetsov
  • Yuzhmash
  • Rocket Lab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v3hsxc/6_36_bn_rocket?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Military Aerospace and Defense, Satellite Communications , Space Systems, Satellites and Launchers

22157.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
