6/4/20: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

06/04/2020 | 08:35am EDT

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 61.50 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous three quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 3, 2020, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2020.  

Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $10.02 billion in cash dividend payments in 2019.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019.  The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control. 

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201.572.9317
@ericwilkens

