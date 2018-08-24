$6.4 Bn Cold Chain Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Analysis & Forecasts by Component, Application, Logistics and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cold
Chain Monitoring Market by Component (Hardware (Sensors and Data
Loggers) and Software), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food
& Beverages, and Chemicals), Logistics (Storage and Transportation), and
Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The cold chain monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 3.80
billion in 2018 to USD 6.46 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.17% between
2018 and 2023.
Growing governmental focus on issuing policies impacting the supply
chain efficiency of fast-growing pharmaceuticals sector in Europe and
North America, increasing demand for temperature-sensitive drugs, rising
demand for better food and need to reduce food wastage, and growing
demand for generic drugs owing to higher accessibility are the major
factors driving the cold chain monitoring market growth. The growth of
the cold chain monitoring market is hindered due to the high cost of its
implementation.
The market for the software segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR
between 2018 and 2023. The software helps to improve the efficiency of
complex cold chain management that needs fast execution, high precision,
and appropriate temperature control upon every transaction, that is,
reception, storage, release, transportation, and distribution of goods.
The growth of the software segment is attributed to the value added by
analytical and predictive tools, which help provide real-time
information on the cold chain.
The high growth of the transportation segment is driven by the growing
distribution network of the cold chain. Nowadays, cold chains have
become vital for modern supply chain solutions, transporting larger
volumes of more sensitive or vital cargo over greater distances through
diverse climatic conditions. Being prone to environmental variations,
cargo needs to be maintained at a specific temperature or within an
acceptable temperature range, which is also driving the growth of the
market for the transportation segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Component
8 Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Application
9 Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Logistics
10 Cold Chain Monitoring Market, Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
Orbcomm
-
Sensitech
-
Berlinger & Co.
-
Monnit
-
Controlant
-
Elpro-Buchs
-
Securerf Corporation
-
Savi Technology
-
Zest Labs
-
Infratab
-
Temperature Monitor Solutions Africa
-
Lineage Logistics Holdings
-
Klinge Corporation
-
Daikin Industries
-
Interstate Warehousing
-
Nimble Wireless
-
Tagbox Solutions
-
Verigo
-
Freshsurety
-
Astrona Biotechnologies
-
Safetraces
