Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

$6.4 Bn Cold Chain Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Analysis & Forecasts by Component, Application, Logistics and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

The "Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Component (Hardware (Sensors and Data Loggers) and Software), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food & Beverages, and Chemicals), Logistics (Storage and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cold chain monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 3.80 billion in 2018 to USD 6.46 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.17% between 2018 and 2023.

Growing governmental focus on issuing policies impacting the supply chain efficiency of fast-growing pharmaceuticals sector in Europe and North America, increasing demand for temperature-sensitive drugs, rising demand for better food and need to reduce food wastage, and growing demand for generic drugs owing to higher accessibility are the major factors driving the cold chain monitoring market growth. The growth of the cold chain monitoring market is hindered due to the high cost of its implementation.

The market for the software segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The software helps to improve the efficiency of complex cold chain management that needs fast execution, high precision, and appropriate temperature control upon every transaction, that is, reception, storage, release, transportation, and distribution of goods. The growth of the software segment is attributed to the value added by analytical and predictive tools, which help provide real-time information on the cold chain.

The high growth of the transportation segment is driven by the growing distribution network of the cold chain. Nowadays, cold chains have become vital for modern supply chain solutions, transporting larger volumes of more sensitive or vital cargo over greater distances through diverse climatic conditions. Being prone to environmental variations, cargo needs to be maintained at a specific temperature or within an acceptable temperature range, which is also driving the growth of the market for the transportation segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Component

8 Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Application

9 Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Logistics

10 Cold Chain Monitoring Market, Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • Orbcomm
  • Sensitech
  • Berlinger & Co.
  • Monnit
  • Controlant
  • Elpro-Buchs
  • Securerf Corporation
  • Savi Technology
  • Zest Labs
  • Infratab
  • Temperature Monitor Solutions Africa
  • Lineage Logistics Holdings
  • Klinge Corporation
  • Daikin Industries
  • Interstate Warehousing
  • Nimble Wireless
  • Tagbox Solutions
  • Verigo
  • Freshsurety
  • Astrona Biotechnologies
  • Safetraces

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h5z6j4/6_4_bn_cold?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:59pFLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:59pSTOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:59pGLOBAL LED GROW LIGHT MARKET 2017-2018 FORECAST TO 2025 : Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, and Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:58pAnti-Lymphotoxin - Pipeline Insight Report 2018 Featuring Roche, Zydus, Amgen & Biogen Idec - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:58pCrop Scouts Find Record Soybean Crop
DJ
08:57pBEADING THE ODDS : A 3-Hour Treatment For Liver Cancer, No Radiation Required
PU
08:57pNEW FLYER INDUSTRIES : becomes the first North American Bus Manufacturer outside the Volvo Group to join OppCharge; continues support of global charging systems for electric buses
PU
08:57pCISCO : Threat Roundup for August 17-24
PU
08:57pISABELLA BANK CORPORATION : Announces 2018 Third Quarter Dividend
PR
08:55pSUGARMADE : Applies for OTCQB Eligibility
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump's ego, Powell's speech, towards a no-deal Brexit
3Global stocks rally after Powell speech, oil prices surge
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.