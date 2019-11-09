Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Investors of November 15th Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 07:21pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. The November 15, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action pending against the Company and senior executives is approaching.

Class Period: Mar. 17, 2017 - Aug. 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 15, 2019
Sign Up: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/PUMP
Contact An Attorney Now: PUMP@hbsslaw.com | 510-725-3000

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about ProPetro’s expense reimbursements to senior executives, transactions involving related parties or potential conflicts of interests, and the adequacy of the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting. On August 8, 2019, the market learned the truth when Defendants announced the Company would be unable to timely file its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, citing an ongoing internal review of the expense reimbursements and related party transactions. In response, the price of PUMP shares crashed over 26% the next day.

On October 9, 2019, PUMP announced it replaced Dale Redman and Jeffrey Smith in their capacities as PUMP’s principal executive and financial officers, respectively. As such, they will no longer be responsible for certifying PUMP’s financial statements.

On October 18, 2019, Reuters reported the SEC is investigating the Company’s financial disclosures.

On October 31, 2019, Culper Research published a scathing report detailing reasons Culper Research believes the Company’s internal review “was a farce, and shares are ultimately worthless.” In response, the price of PUMP shares steeply fell again.

If you invested in ProPetro Holding Corp. between Mar. 17, 2017 and Aug. 8, 2019 and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. Contact Hagens Berman immediately to obtain additional information about this case or being a lead plaintiff.

“We are focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which management may have misled investors about the Company’s internal controls and previously-issued financial statements,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

If you purchased shares of ProPetro and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ProPetro should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PUMP@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:27pGoldman faces probe after entrepreneur slams Apple Card algorithm in tweets
RE
07:21p6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Investors of November 15th Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
07:14p3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds ViewRay (VRAY) Investors of November 12th Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
07:01pLENOVO :  Lenovo™ Collaboration With Starlight Children's Foundation® Shows the Power of Virtual Reality to Reduce Pain for Hospitalized Children
BU
06:44pIPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco's operations
RE
06:40pSaudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size
RE
06:39pSaudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size
RE
06:16pMirati Therapeutics Presents Data From Ongoing Clinical Trials Of Sitravatinib In Combination With Nivolumab At The SITC 34th Annual Meeting
PR
05:59pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Lula warns Brazil's president he's ready to resume political struggle
AQ
05:57pGrowth of popular unrest in Kazakhstan ‘met by throttling of internet freedom'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mirati Therapeutics Presents Data From Ongoing Clinical Trials Of Sitravatinib In Combination With Nivoluma..
2Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size
3Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size
4IPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco's operations
5LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : LENOVO :  Lenovo™ Collaboration With Starlight Children's Foundation® Shows the P..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group